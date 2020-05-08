Video: 5 minute smokey eye makeup tutorial for Friday night fun

It might be a while before we spend Friday nights out and about again, but that's not to say we can't get glammed up on a Friday, be it for virtual drinks with friend or just to sit in your flat admiring your makeup handiwork.

If ever there's a time to wear a full face of makeup it's Friday, so we enlisted the help of Urban Decay's global makeup artist Danielle Roberts to create a night-out worthy look - and she did not disappoint, imparting some pearls of makeup wisdom along the way.

For example, she explained that to make her eyeshadow more opaque she first spritzes her makeup brush with setting spray to ensure more intense coverage. She also shared that as someone with small eyes she keeps her eye makeup on the outer corners of her eyes as it extends the eye out and makes it look bigger.

Lastly, to get her precision eyeliner flicks, Danielle revealed the she breaks her eyeliner pencil onto the back of her hand then used an angled brush to get perfect wings - who knew?

Here's everything you need to recreate Danielle's look:

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion , £19.50

Naked Reloaded Palette , £39

All Nighter Setting Spray , £26

24/7 eyeliner in Corrupt , £16

Perversion Black Macara , £21

Stay Naked Threesome , £27

Cream Vice Lipstick in Firebird , £18