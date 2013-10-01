Vlog: Charlotte Tilbury's Golden Goddess

My staple look is looking bronzed and glowy. If I don't use bronzer I feel I look ill. So you can imagine my excitement at the thought of using Charlotte Tilbury's new make-up line to create the look. Charlotte is one of the top make-up artists in the world and her new range is nothing short of incredible. Here's how I got on experimenting with the look...

Susannah used:

Garnier Miracle Skin Perfector BB Blemish Balm Cream, £7.49

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, £18.50

Michael Kors bronze Powder in Glow, £34

Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Eye Powder Pencil in Sophia, £16

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eye Palette in The Golden Goddess, £38

Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes in Glossy Black, £22

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Pencil in Pillow Talk, £16

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in Blondie, £16.50

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blusher in Ectasy, £30

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Opal, £33