Editor's Vlog: The best nail products

The nail market has exploded. Previously, women would keep it neutral and nude during the week, a flirtatious red on the weekend and a touch of pink for holidays. Now, anything goes. It’s the new place where you can indulge in something crazy because you can simply take it off when you want to change it and vamp up different looks.

One recent invention is the Revlon Parfumerie , nail polishes that smell of the flavour they’re named. From Ginger Melon and Bordeaux to Espresso, Apricot Nectar and Orange Blossom, they cover everything. As soon as the product is applied to the nails, they instantly smell of their name. A clever innovation that all ages will love.

Revlon have also brought out two-sided Nail Art polishes . Nail Art has become popular and people are taking more time to decorate their nails, polka dots, floral, stripes, anything goes. These products give different features, such as shiny and matte for a matte black nail and shiny tip and top coats. Top coats are a great way of jazzing up a dull nail. They add glitz and shimmer and instantly take your nails to a new level with minimal effort.

One other way of adding glamour to your nails without much effort is with Ciate’s Shell Manicure polish . You paint on your base coats, leave it wet and then take the shells and pour them over your nail. The wet polish will catch any excess, while an accompanying tray and funnel will help you avoid wasting any shells.

Gel manicures have also become extremely popular, such as Shellac. Layers of nail polish are applied and set under a UV lamp, which lasts for two weeks without chipping. The disadvantages to gel manicures are that they can damage your nail if you try to take it off yourself and it is also difficult to change your nail varnish often. Now, you can get the gel effect yourself at home.

Alessandro international  provides a base coat, which you set under their UV lamp for 10 seconds. Next, you apply your selected shade and then put your nails under the lamp again. It also comes with a buffer and cleansing pads to prep your nails beforehand. This kit will save you a lot of money and trips to the salon!

Another ingenious gel manicure set is by Fuse Gelnamel . This also comes as a kit, with a buffer and base coat. There’s a selection of gorgeous colours to suit any look. You dry your nails under the UV lamp one-by-one, which switches off when your nail is dried. You can also flip the UV lamp to dry your toenails. Ah-mazing.

Model’s Own have also recently released their Polish For Tans colours . Their neon shades looks gorgeous against tanned skin and are the ultimate summer time polish. Though they do dry slightly matte, so a top coat is recommended to give a glossy finish.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
11 December 2023  
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
6 December 2023  
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
4 December 2023   Melanie Macleod and Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
1 December 2023   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
27 November 2023  
Beauty
18 Christmas nail designs to try for 2023
22 November 2023   Sarah-Jane Corfield Smith
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
21 November 2023   Kerry Potter
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
21 November 2023   Ingeborg van Lotringen
Explore More

 