Vlog: What's in my make-up bag

"There are some products that I come back to time and time again such the Becca Beach Tint which in my opinion is the next best thing to a hearty walk, or the Chantecaille Total Concealer, which despite being expensive I can use under eyes, to cover up spots and to even my skintone if I'm in a rush and have no foundation. The products I love the best are quick and easy to apply and can be swept on using a finger (I can never find a brush when I want one!). I hope some of these work for you like they do for me."

Garnier BB Cream Miracle Skin Perfector Daily All-In-One BB Blemish Balm Cream , £9.99

Dior Skin Nude Tan Bronzing Powder in 001 Honey, £34

Becca Beachtint in Watermelon, £20

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink, £18

Clinique High Impact Extreme Volume Mascara in Black, £17

Blink Eyebrow Grooming Gel in Cinnamon Spice, £15

Benefit Creaseless Cream Shadows in No Pressure and Birthday Suit, £15.50

Chantecaille Total Concealer in Ivory, £32

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Curvey Candy, £16