Dr Sam Bunting's holiday skincare regime will make you rethink your packing

We have long turned to cosmetic dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting for her expert advice on everything from the powerful skincare ingredients that actually work to why our long-wear foundation might not be such a good idea. She herself deals with the skincare issues that have become ever more pressing in modern times: sensitivity, redness and acne, and sticks to a diligent skincare routine to keep blemishes away. But when it comes to travelling abroad or tackling skin-drying cabins on long-haul flights, what are the products she wouldn’t leave the country without?

From ultra-protective sun creams to super-hydrating moisturisers and holiday-friendly retinoids , this is Dr Sam Bunting’s guide to healthy holiday skin.