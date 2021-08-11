Dr Sam Bunting's holiday skincare regime will make you rethink your packing

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission.
We have long turned to cosmetic dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting for her expert advice on everything from the powerful skincare ingredients that actually work to why our long-wear foundation might not be such a good idea. She herself deals with the skincare issues that have become ever more pressing in modern times: sensitivity, redness and acne, and sticks to a diligent skincare routine to keep blemishes away. But when it comes to travelling abroad or tackling skin-drying cabins on long-haul flights, what are the products she wouldn’t leave the country without?
From ultra-protective sun creams to super-hydrating moisturisers and holiday-friendly retinoids , this is Dr Sam Bunting’s guide to healthy holiday skin.
Pre-holiday skincare starts two weeks before
Dr Sam Bunting takes her pre-holiday preparations seriously by preparing her skin two weeks before her scheduled flight. To ensure her skin is in tip-top condition, she uses an alpha-hydroxy acid, such as Neostrata Lotion Plus 15%, £35 for 200ml , twice a day leading up to the trip and mists Sesderma Azelac Lotion, £24.52 for 100ml , all over her face and body for a skin refresher after a hot yoga class. To give her legs a subtle glow, she massages St Tropez’s Gradual Tan Mousse, £14.50 for 200ml , into her legs.
In-flight skincare - hydration, hydration, hydration
When it comes to travelling to the airport, Dr Bunting ensures she’s wearing minimal makeup so she doesn’t have to spend a long time taking it off in-flight. As soon as she boards the plane, she wipes off any excess makeup with BioDerma Sensibio H20 Solution, £11 for 250ml , (using a travel-sized bottle, ofc) and starts her skincare routine, which consists of Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser, £25 for 50ml , which she continues to re-apply throughout the flight. During an overnight flight and undisturbed snooze, she uses Dr Sam's Flawless Nightly Serum, £39 for 30ml , to wake up to beautiful, healthy skin. To keep her lips hydrated, she uses the Bioderma Atoderm Lip Stick, £14.50 .
Holiday makeup for a natural glow
After a 13-hour flight to Thailand, her skin is healthy, glowing and well-prepped for the day. Dr Sam Bunting keeps makeup to a minimal, turning only to Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, £24 for 6ml , to cover any tired eyes or redness, Stila Convertible Colour, £16 for 14.25g , cream-based blusher and Kevyn Aucoin Brow Pencil, £21 to fill in her brows.
Holiday sun protection for face and body
In 40-degree heat (or any heat) sunscreen is imperative. Dr Sam Bunting takes a few sunscreen options, such as for the face NeoStrata Targeted Treatment Sheer Physical Protection SPF50, £37.99 for 50ml , which she sometimes layers with the Dr Sam’s Flawless Daily Sunscreen, £29 for 50ml , underneath for added protection. She also uses Heliocare 360 Spray Invisible SPF50+, £22.64 for 200ml , on the rest of her body and wears a wide-brimmed sunhat, such as the Global Babe Hat, £74 , for ultimate protection.
Holiday skincare for sensitive skin and prickly heat
Continuing her daily regime, Dr Bunting starts her holiday routine using Dr Sam’s Flawless Cleanser, £16 for 200ml , as well as the Dr Sam’s Flawless On-The-Go, £24 for 3x 50ml , to keep her skin plump and hydrated. If her skin is feeling delicate - as she suffers from prickly heat - she will use CeraVe’s Moisturising Cream, £16 for 454g , to soothe the skin and Avene’s Soothing Radiance Mask, £13 for 50ml , on her face to give her complexion an added glow, perfect before a night out. When it comes to retinol, she sticks to the Dr Sam’s Flawless Nightly Serum, £39 for 30ml , and ensures she uses sun protection throughout the day.
Holiday humidity-proofing haircare
To give her a hair some va-va-voom, Dr Bunting doesn't take chances with hotel toiletries, instead she uses Living Proof Thickening Cream, £24 for 109ml , to give it some volume and protection against the upcoming humidity and continues to use the Living Proof full range (shampoo and conditioner) to keep hair healthy throughout the trip. If the hair feels little dry from being in the sun, she recommends using Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask, £64 , in a spa or hammam to put some life into the ends.
Check out our exclusive video with Dr Sam Bunting above.
Find out more about Dr Sam Bunting and her skincare products .