What's in Louise Roe's beauty bag

We sent Marissa Montgomery to get the low down on the beauty products that Front Roe founder Louise Roe must always have in her makeup bag.

Here's her current favourite products:

Paw Paw Papaya Moisturising Balm , £5.99

Louise tends to use this on her lips but it can also be used on skin and burns. She constantly saw this in every single makeup artists’ kits, showing that it’s a winning product.

Skin Inc Custom-Blended Brightening Serum , $135 (£84)

Louise recently discovered the brand Skin Inc through one of her favourite blogs, Song Of Style by Aimee Song. Aimee visited the brand in Singapore and Louise read that they specialise in making bespoke products catered to you and what’s best for your skin. Skin Inc’s customised serum bar (the world’s first), allows you to create your own custom-blended serum tailored to suit what skin needs.

Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate , £49.19

The small size of this Clarins bottle makes it the ideal product for Louise, as she’s constantly travelling. When you get a tan or a spray tan, Louise feels it’s always your face that fades first because you wash and exfoliate it more. With this Clarins Double Serum, you simply add a couple of drops to any moisturiser and apply it to your face to reinstate a beautiful glowing tan to your skin.

Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer , £23.56

Louise only recently discovered the importance of a primer and has been committed to using one ever since. Primers are applied beneath your foundation to make your makeup last all day. Louise mixes her Jouer primer with a tinted moisturiser (she’s not a fan of foundations, as she finds them too thick and gloopy), to create a light texture that still provides coverage. If she feels she needs it, she gets further coverage by applying concealer.

Caudalie Parfum Divin de Caudalie , £39.68

When it comes to scents, Louise isn’t fussy, as she loves to try new ones and switch up her scents. She’s been wearing Caudalie’s Parfum Divin de Caudalie for the last month; a fresh scent in a beautifully designed bottle. Louise also adores Lancome’s Eau de Parfum and Chloé’s L’Eau de Chloé – a scent she finds herself always going back to.

Kate Somerville Dilo Oil Restorative Treatment , $65 (£40.52)

Kate Somerville has become the ultimate celebrity go-to for facials, thanks to her effective products and spa on Melrose Place. Louise purchased the Dilo facial oil, despite being worried that applying oil to the face would be an unpleasant experience. But that wasn’t the case and she now loves how it makes her skin feel. Louise says that the skin has a very clever way of knowing when its overloaded with oil and that oil can actually dry out your skin. She uses this product 2 – 3 times a week at night if her skin needs a quick drink. This product also comes in a small size, again, making it perfect for travelling.

butter London 3 Free Lacquer in Saucy Jack , £12.20

To get ready for fall, Louise has been painting her nails with butter London’s nail lacquer in Saucy Jack. She’s a big fan of red nails and finds that this one has a slight Merlot shade that’s even perfect for sunnier weather.

NARS The Multiple in Na Pali Coast , £30

Louise is yet to find a girl that doesn’t own this product. The Multiple sticks by NARS can be applied to your cheekbones, brow, eyes or lip. It can even be added to body moisturizer to get a shimmer all over.

MAC Pigment in Tan , £17.28

This MAC pigment is Louise’s dream product and she absolutely loves them. The pigments are very fine and Louise often wears this product when she’s in front of the camera or on the red carpet for a beautiful hint of shimmer. Her makeup artist taught her the correct by her makeup artist on how to apply this so that she could avoid having glitter all over her face.

Louise suggests using a primer first, such as the Joeur primer (mentioned above). She also recommends primers by MAC. Then very gently pat the pigment on with a very small brush. Louise says that this particular colour works well with a variety of looks, whether you have a deep tan, a red lip or you’re looking for something more neutral.

Visit Louise Roe's site www.louiseroe.com and follow her @LouiseRoe