Editor's vlog: What's in our Latest in Beauty box?

Get The Gloss have teamed up with Latest in Beauty to bring you the ultimate 'It Kit', a collection of our 9 favourite cult products for a purse-friendly £19.95 (worth £116!).

Here, Susannah takes you through our edit…

James Reed Sleep Mask Tan

This amazing product requires minimal effort but delivers big results. Apply it before going to bed and you’ll wake up looking like you’ve just come back from Barbados – without the expense!

Balance Me Radiance Face Oil

Susannah reaches for this amazing face oil every night before she sleeps. Full of anti-ageing nutrients and skin-boosting essential oils, such as rosehip oil, camellia oil and kukui nut oil, this product boosts the skin and revives skin cells.

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer

A cult favourite amongst makeup artists and beauty editors, this magical product helps to keep your makeup on for longer and helps your foundation to apply much smoother on to the face.

Eyeko Skinny Eyeliner

This iconic product is all you need to achieving that universal cat-eye flick. A black version will never go out of fashion; whether you’re going for a classic look or something slightly more edgy, it’s an essential part of your makeup arsenal.

Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment

Thanks to their undeniably effective products, beauty giants Estee Lauder recently acquired Glamglow. This Supermud Clearing Treatment works to clean out your pores and leaves your skin with the most unbelievable glow.

Therapie Roques O’Neil Cherish Skin Repair Serum

Michelle Roques O’Neil is an amazing aromatherapist and this particular oil smells absolutely divine. Apply it all over your skin and you’ll immediately see its nourishing effects. It also doesn’t hurt that it smells beautiful.

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate

This handy product is perfect for those concerned about the effects of ageing. Ultimune contains lots of ingredients and antioxidants that work to strengthen the skin’s immunity. So if you live in a polluted city or expose yourself to sunshine regularly, this not only protects against harmful factors but also helps increase collagen production in your skin.

Essie Nail Lacquers

Team GTG are self-confessed nail junkies and one of our top go-to brands is, and always will be, Essie. These two colours are our essential colours for 2015; Shearling Darling, a dark marsala red, and Parker Perfect, a blue-y grey. Perfect for whether you’re feeling vamp-ish or want something slightly fresher.

Daniel Sandler Concealer Brush

Constructed by renowned makeup artist Daniel Sandler, this ingenious tool is the difference between creating flawless skin and being able to see your concealer on the skin. It’s flat tip means you’re able to blend your concealer seamlessly and easily apply powder to set it. A must-have for your kit.

Purchase our Beauty Insider Kit, £19.95 (worth £116), here .

