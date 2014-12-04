Editor's Vlog: What's in Susannah Taylor's bathroom cabinet?

While Susannah rarely sticks to a solid skincare regime, she recently used the IOMA set for a month (a video showing her experience will be coming soon, so keep an eye out!). Selected Boots have IOMA counters, where you can receive a diagnosis of your skin type. You’ll then be given a bespoke skincare treatment suited to your skin’s needs.

Sisley Self-Tanning Hydrating Facial Skin Care , £83.50

Susannah finds herself reaching for self-tanners once or twice a week, and this is one of her favourites for achieving a nice subtle glow all year round. While it is expensive, its results are truly worth it.

Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster , £16.20

When you add drops of this to your moisturiser, you’ll be left with a slight bronzed and golden glow. If you want to intensify your glow you simply add more drops to your cream. As it requires such a small amount, this product is guaranteed to last for a while.

Sisley Black Rose Precious Face Oil , £136

Not only does its packaging look beautiful, the product is lovely too. Harvested from special roses, this product can be used at night and under your moisturiser (if your skin is particularly dry). Once applied, you can see it soak into the skin and add some plumpness. It adds a subtle glow and is currently one of Susannah’s favourites.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream , £70

For Susannah, this cream truly is magic. Charlotte used to create a product at home, which she would take with her to big shoots. Everybody loved it so much that she decided to release it. Susannah opts to save this for special occasions. It makes your skin appear glowing, poreless without being greasy and has a nourishing texture. It’s also great for all skin types and contains SPF15.

St. Tropez Everyday Gradual Tan , £9.67

St. Tropez is one of Susannah’s favourite brands for self-tanners.

Osmoclean Institut Esthederm , £22

Susannah reaches for this micellar water for taking off all of her makeup, including eye makeup. It works to refresh the skin without disturbing its balance.

this works in transit no traces 60 pads , £17

These pads have a lovely scent and are the perfect product for travelling and festivals. They leave your skin feeling fresh and tingly.

Aurelia Refine & Polish Miracle Balm , £57

This lovely product contains chamomile, ecalyptis, rosemary and bergamot. It also contains enzymes and little granules that aren’t too harsh, so your skin won’t be disturbed. It exfoliates your face to leave it incredibly soft.

Chanel Le Jour, La Nuit, Le Weekend

This mini trio set is perfect for a weekend away, or would make a lovely gift.

Eve Lom Intense Hydration Serum , £75

SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 , £59

Both of these serums contain hyaluronic acid, which holds lots of water. Once applied, they set and you can’t feel them. Then follow with moisturiser and your skin will feel incredibly hydrated.

James Read Express Mask Tan , £25

Similar to the Sleep Mask Tan, this product is applied before sleeping. When you wake up in the morning, you’ll be left with beautiful golden glowing skin.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum , £62.10

This clever serum can be used under moisturiser, at night and even during the day. It works at renewing and recharging your skin, reducing wrinkles and keeping you feeling refreshed. Susannah firmly believes everybody should have one in their bathroom cabinet.

IOMA Anti-Wrinkle Mask , £149

Sisley Radiant Glow Express Mask with Red Clay , £62

This mask contains red clay and dries on the skin. It cleans the skin very deeply and leaves it looking radiant and vibrant.

Liz Earle Brightening Treatment Mask , £14.75

This mask contains witch hazel and white clay. It has a slight medicinal smell but after 30 seconds – 2 minutes, your skin will be left glowing.

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored video.