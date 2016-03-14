Your hair tutorial wishlist with Bruce Masefield

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

We’re gearing up to bring you some new and exciting  hair tutorials  and guides with Bruce Masefield, Creative Director at Sassoon - but before we do, we’re giving you the chance to have your say. For the first time, we’re asking you to tell us exactly what it is that you want to watch. So what should Bruce do next? 

Are you looking to perfect the slicked back ‘surfer girl’ style? Or perhaps you want to pin down the whimiscal bob? Whether you want to see Bruce recreate the hottest trends for SS16 or to talk you through the very latest haircare products, your wish is our command.


This is now closed. Thank you for taking part!


