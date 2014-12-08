Victoria Beckham and Nails Inc join forces

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 December 2014
victoria-beckham-nail-polish-1

For nails worthy of a catwalk, look no further than the designer’s new collaboration with one of our favourite nail polish brands

From Poppy Delevingne to Alexa Chung, Nails Inc has become the fash pack label that fingers and toes can’t wait to be seen in. The brand’s latest collaboration doesn’t disappoint, with Victoria Beckham taking the helm for a new limited edition duo of nail polishes set to hit our shelves next spring.

Designed to sit alongside her SS15 collection, the catwalk-inspired pairing comprises of two chic shades enclosed in a new Fabien Baron designed bottle to give our nail wardrobes the most on-trend of new season manicure makeovers. Created to reflect the subtle Japanese influences running through her collection, Judo Red, a vibrant tomato and the creamy Bamboo White provide the perfect shot of day to night colour to keep double digits suitably covered as they transition from winter to spring.

MORE GLOSS: 8 ideas for nails from the Fashion Week catwalks

Stretch-To-Fit technology helps ensure a smooth application, while bamboo extract with silica works to keep nails in tip top condition without forgoing colour. The perfect way to give both nails and makeup bags a dose of subtle designer flair, as far as collaborations go, we have to say this is one of the most exciting yet.

Nails Inc by Victoria Beckham pre-launches on the 8th of December 2014 online at  www.nailsinc.com . RRP £25. Available globally from February.



