Victoria Beckham gives This Works the Twitter seal of approval

We find there's little in life more satisfying than buying a cleanser that promises to banish blemishes and then watching it do just that. In fact if all products did what they said on the tin our lives would be a whole lot easier, as Victoria Beckham discovered this week when she tweeted about how In Transit Camera Close Up , £30 from This Works actually, well, works.

The stylish Mrs B took to the twittersphere on Monday to share her love for This Works' all in one mask, moisturiser and primer posting the message 'This does work! @thisworks amazing!!! x vb' along with a photo of the girly bottle taking pride of place on her makeup table.

In Transit Camera Close Up is designed to deliver hydration and radiance to all skin types and tones and can be used as either a mask, moisturiser or primer. It claims to balance, plump and brighten even the most camera-shy skin to get you looking red carpet ready in an instant, and can be worn alone or as a makeup base.

Containing a unique blend of repairing plant oils, In Transit also helps to rebuild and defend your skin, regulating moisture levels and hydrating the complexion for a super, summery glow that lets you bare it like Beckham. Hyaluronic acid helps make your skin look younger and a caffeine hit treats redness and inflammation, while starflower oil ensures your skin stays healthy and healed.

All in all we think it sounds pretty promising, and we're not surprised Victoria wants to shout news of her spoils from the twittersphere rooftops as all This Works products are natural, gentle and great for 21st Century skin. The brand is a firm believer that a busy life does not have to mean bad skincare, and is comitted to providing ranges which are pretty yet practical, and which harness the power of nature's laboratory without the use of synthetic nasties.

Another of their popular products perfect for summer (and a firm office favourite) is This Works Skin Deep Golden Elixir, a vitamin rich body serum flecked with 24 carat gold which smooths the skin and stimulates collagen, leaving you feeling soft, silky and utterly radiant. Currently sweating it out in jumpers and jeans, this may just be the confidence boost we've been searching for to brave baring all this summer.

We're a firm believer in the simple things in life, and if This Works simply, well, works? Then that's good enough for us.

