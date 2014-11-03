Victoria's Secret underwear ad comes under fire

More than 16,000 people have signed a U.K. petition asking for Victoria’s Secret to apologise and change the wording of their “irresponsible,” “body-shaming” ad.

Sparking outrage across the globe, the new ad campaign features the slogan ‘The Perfect Body' emblazoned across the company's most angelic and sought-after supermodels. Feeling strongly that the lingerie brand has sent an unhealthy and damaging message to women, critics and leaders of the petition have said “Victoria’s Secret’s new advertisements play on women's insecurities and send out a damaging message by positioning the words 'The Perfect Body' across models who have exactly the same, very slim body type. This marketing campaign is harmful as It fails to celebrate the amazing diversity of women’s bodies by choosing to call only one body type 'perfect'.”

In the wake of the scandal, the company's previous ‘Love Your Body' Campaign has since come under fire and has been compared unfavourably to more relatable campaigns such as the ‘Real Beauty’ ad created by Dove. The controversial ads have also prompted a widespread backlash across Twitter leading to the trending of the hashtag, #iamperfect.

Hitting back at the claims, Victoria Secret has claimed that the riff was simply a play on words relating to their ‘Body’ lingerie line. Bar this statement, the brand has yet to make any official comments on the matter.