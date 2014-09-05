WAH London lands at Boots

From polish to pens and everything in between, the WAH London collection is a range of wacky at-home nail care products available in selected Boots stores from September.

Backed by WAH’s founder Sharmadean Reid, the range takes inspiration from just about anywhere from song lyrics to slang words, and in true WAH style, makes a statement is every bottle. 34 gorgeous shades of polish are joined by 13 fab pens, ideal for nailing (sorry) the necessary detail to make your fingers fun and fabulous.

Along with the polishes and pens, a handy range of press-and-go nail sets provide the perfect quick fix for beauty junkies on the go, while a line of premium nail care tools ensures your trendy talons are always looking their best.

Known for their wacky designs and flawless detail, the WAH London line is naturally equally as showstopping. So if you’re looking to take your nails for a walk on the wild side this season, we know exactly where you should be headed!

The WAH London range is available to buy in-store or online