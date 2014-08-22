Need a quick manicure? We’ve got just the thing…

Leighton Denny Colour & Go Cocktail Manicure Pens are the only desk stationery you need
As we tap away at our keyboards all day long, the poor, past it pen sits in its pot, neglected. Sometimes we grab it to scrawl down a number, but a fair few of us haven’t put a pen to good use in quite some time. I suggest you change all that and pick up a Leighton Denny Colour & Go Cocktail Manicure Pen sharpish. It’s sleek, nifty and not a bit passé - in fact, it’s pretty forward looking when it comes to achieving a glossy mani in double quick time.
Leave clunky bottles at home and simply use this when deskside, poolside, or indeed, anywhere at all. The no-faff 'pen' combines a rich, intense colour at one end with a lighter, complementary shade at the other. The slim applicator brush makes accuracy and precision plain sailing, and the polish dries quickly to leave a smooth, mirror like finish. It’s the perfect lunch break plaything, and the colourways are particularly fun. Make your paint job as painless as possible by spending your pocket money on a few of these mani marvels.
Leighton Denny Colour & Go Cocktail Manicure Pen, £8, buy online