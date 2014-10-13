Want plumper lips? This could be your anti-ageing magic wand

Anna Hunter 13 October 2014
gtg-ioma-dailycrush-main

If your lips look less Jolie, more jaded, it’s time to incorporate this clever volume booster into your skincare regime

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Soft, pillowy lips are one of the hallmarks of youth, and given that lipstick sales continue to soar year on year (especially in the prestige market- it’s the third biggest seller overall), it’s as true now as it was in our great grandmother’s era that a well painted lip can boost our spirits and take years off. As with all makeup, however, the artwork is only as good as its canvas; prepping, priming and taking care of the basics will make cosmetics work harder and prevent premature ageing. That’s exactly where Ioma Lip Lift comes in.

Many of us smooth on a serum or dab on some eye cream as part and parcel of our anti-ageing regime, but lips tend to get somewhat sidelined. Smoking, sun damage and old master time can take their toll on our smackers, and while there’s nothing wrong with fillers when they’re administered by a skilled professional, resorting to expensive, risky procedures isn’t something to be taken lightly. Slather on this smoothing lip cream with abandon first and see how you get on- I’ve been using it for a week and my lips look almost Angelina-esque already (slight exaggeration, but they look good enough to get by without lipstick).

Lip Lift works thanks to an advanced active ingredient complex that typifies Ioma’s cutting-edge approach. There’s no beating around the bush, just wrinkle “filling” hyaluronic acid, plumping Volulip™, skin-barrier reinforcing Cupuaçu butter and contour enhancing Seacode™. I’m lucky enough not to suffer from lines or thinning as yet, but the noticable boost in hydration levels and supple fullness that came courtesy of Lip Lift beat lip balms and tingly plumping products I’ve tried in the past. The fact that it’s helping my lips retain their 26-year old mojo is also pretty uplifting. It’s getting a passionate kiss of approval from yours truly.

Ioma Lip Lift , £44


