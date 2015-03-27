Watch Bobbi Brown interview Kate Upton at the Vogue Festival

27 March 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-vogue-kate-upton-main

In an exclusive evening at the 2015 Vogue Festival makeup master Bobbi Brown will be interviewing Kate Upton on beauty and making it big in the industry - read on to find out how you can attend

It’s the two nights of the year when the industry’s glossiest and most glamorous gather to debate, discuss and enjoy all things fashion, beauty, culture and art. Jam packed with masterclasses from leading experts, limited edition goods to purchase and a whole host of complimentary treatments from the best and brightest the beauty world has to offer, the Vogue Festival is certainly an occasion not to be missed.

In particular, this event is all about giving people access to inspirational people from the worlds of fashion, beauty, style and image-making. And in the beauty world, they don’t come much more inspiring than Bobbi Brown and Kate Upton, two women who have always championed the idea of making the most of what you have and being confident about what nature gave you.

At this year’s Festival, Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman will interview Bobbi and Kate on stage in a talk entitled Natural Born Women - and we’re fascinated to hear the stories of how their careers developed and what beauty means to them. We expect an illuminating, insightful and above all informative afternoon - hopefully with the odd brilliant beauty tip thrown in too.

So, for your chance to go to this exclusive event simply purchase a ticket here  - we’ll be watching from the front row with you.

The talk is taking place on Sunday 26th April from 14:00 - 15:00 and tickets are £50. Purchase yours tickets  here



