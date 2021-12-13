We’ve found your 2022 signature scent – thank us later

13 December 2021
we-ve-found-your-2022-signature-scent-thank-us-later

If you're looking for a new fragrance or a guaranteed winning gift, Lancôme’s classic La Vie Est Belle is happiness bottled

Writtten in partnership with Lancôme 

There’s something ever so special about having a signature scent, one that people instantly recognise as ‘you’, when you lean in for a hug or when they smell it on your clothes or when they simply walk past you and it stops them in their tracks.

Choosing a signature scent takes practice though, and if you’re struggling to find one that feels ‘you’ may we point you in the direction of Lancôme’s classic La Vie Est Belle. We’re yet to find anyone who doesn’t love this comforting, warm scent and in fact, it’s Lancôme’s best-selling feminine fragrance. It has a sparkling, energising quality to it that we instantly fell for.

You’ll likely remember the dreamy, ultra-romantic adverts for the scent, with Julia Roberts, ever the epitome of class and sophistication, dashing through the streets of Paris, embodying the happiness and joy that a spritz of this scent delivers.

Long-lasting, feminine and luxurious, it’s truly addictive; it's not overpowering, with appealing sweetness. Packaged in an eternally chic bottle with a little neckerchief tied around the top, it’s daintily weighty inside and out.

It has top notes of bergamot and pink pepper, heart notes of orange blossom and jasmine sambac and base notes of iris, patchouli and musk for an alluring fragrance with intriguing depth. There are also body care products of the same scent to intensify the fragrance and help it last longer – ideal if you’re as obsessed with it as we are!

With Christmas just around the corner (sorry for reminding you!) this is one beauty hero to bump straight to the top of your wish list.

