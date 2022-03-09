Weekend Wonders 14th-15th June: 10 Brazil-inspired must-dos

7 / 11

Become a bronzed Brazilian goddess

If there’s one beauty look we desperately strive for, it’s that beautiful Brazilian glow. While the sun seems to have finally decided to show its face, nothing can compare to basking in the heat on a beach in Rio. So we’re turning to some of our favourite summer products to transport our skin from pasty to sun kissed. Lancaster Sun’s new Trip to Copacabana Self-Tanning Melting Delight is a deep brown marmalade which delivers an intense golden and smooth finish to the skin. Its Colour Adapt Technology means the product adapts to your skin tone to create a bespoke natural holiday tan.

Alternatively, if the word ‘tan’ strikes fear in your heart, opt for Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Beauty Balm. Naked Bronzing creates a subtle and healthy glow while Naked Illuminating’s champagne-coloured pearls leave you looking radiant. Both anti-ageing products work to perfect, protect, prime and hydrate - the definition of multitasking in a sleek tube. Once applied, the products blend seamlessly into the skin, instantly leaving an illuminating effect or bronzed glow. With added SPF 20 in the equation, you can’t go wrong with these wonder products.

Lancaster Sun | Trip to Copacabana Self-Tanning Melting Delight | £26.00 | Available from selected Debenhams and Selfridges stores nationwide

Urban Decay Naked Skin Beauty Balm | £23 each | Available here