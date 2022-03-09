Weekend Wonders 14th-15th June: 10 Brazil-inspired must-dos

2 / 11
Enjoy a bespoke Brazilian cocktail
Every six months, Archer Street’s Soho basement is transformed into a unique and entertaining pop up bar. Its latest redesign? Barzinho, a Brazilian themed bar complete with carnival feathers, palm leaves from the Amazon and DJs spinning beats from a tin shack. Guests can take a seat and admire the beautiful oversized South American-inspired murals while they sip on creative cocktails with a Brazilian twist.
The star of the menu is The Redeemer, their signature cocktail made with Leblon Caçhaca, infused with açai berries, campari infused with goji berries, fresh passionfruit juice and lime. But before you take a sip, you must suck on a Miracle Fruit sweet. This will enhance and alter the flavours of the drink to give you a unique taste. Saúde!
Barzinho, Archer Street, 3-4 Archer Street, South Soho, London, W1D 7AP