Weekend Wonders: 17th and 18th May

Visit an alternative Narnia

Nestled off the bustle of Old Street lies Callooh Callay, Shoreditch’s eccentric and quirky cocktail bar that will give you a night to remember. Step through a wardrobe to enter the secret Upstairs Bar and dance the night away to the latest hits. When you’re feeling thirsty, take a flick through the comic book menu for delicious cocktails - served in grammophones, of course - and ever-changing food options of mini beef burgers and deep fried baby squid. Callooh Callay Bar ; Thursday - Saturday (6pm - 1am), Sunday - Wednesday (6pm - midnight); 65 Rivington Street, London, EC2A 3AY Get a bespoke pamper treatment

Decleor have launched their latest Oressence Energy3 treatment in in their brand new Liberty spa. The experience begins with a consultation between you and your therapist, in which they will ask nine simple questions. Your therapist will then use the results to create a unique blend of essential oils suited to your requirements. Each personalised treatment is aimed at supporting your body’s vitality, mind flow and tensions, while promoting youthful skin. What are you waiting for? Book in now. Decleor at Liberty ; £90 for 1hr 30min treatment; also available at Decleor spas, salons and selected department stores Play stuck in the mud Tough Mudder , also known as “probably the toughest event on the planet”, is a 10 - 12 mile run with military-style obstacles designed by British Special Forces. After reciting the Tough Mudder pledge, delve into the test of mental toughness and physical endurance, and attempt to conquer ‘Everest’, take a leap of faith off ‘Walk the Plank’ and desperately hold on to ‘Funky Monkey’. On average, the course takes 3.5 hours to complete but it’s around 78 percent of those that participate who actually reach the finish line. Reckon you could hack it? From £50 - visit toughmudder.com for more details Make your lips stand out

Keeping with our quest for luscious lips, we’ll be making sure that our lips are lined with Revlon’s Colorstay Lipliner. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Greenwell recommends using a lipliner in order to get fuller lips . Simply use the lipliner to outline your mouth - this will help to accentuate your cupid’s bow. Fill in your lips with your selected lipstick, or if you want your lipstick to last longer, colour your lips in with your lipliner before applying. Revlon’s Colorstay applies to the skin easily and doesn’t budge, meaning you’ve got the green light to sip cocktails. What’s even better is that these liners don’t require a pencil – perfect for touch ups on the go and nights out. Revlon Colorstay Lipliner; £6.29; Available in four colours Get good steak

Pop-up turned permanent, Flat Iron has all that you could want from a steak meal without any fuss. With only one steak on the menu, a delicious Flat Iron steak with house salad, £10, there’s also incredible sides such as dripping cooked chips, creamed spinach and market greens. The atmosphere is low-key but is all that you could want for a nice meal out - dimly lit, exposed brick walls and even the wall-mounted meat cleavers don’t bother us. While this restaurant operates a no booking policy, it makes up for it with their cocktail bar, serving wine, craft beers, specially created cocktails and fresh St. John doughnuts that come with a choice of homemade fillings. This is one place we’d be happy to wait for our table. Flat Iron ; 12pm - 11pm; 17 Beak St, London, W1F 9RW Visit your new favourite shop Duke St. Emporium is the new concept store taking over North Mayfair and we can’t wait to visit. Bringing together British brand Jigsaw and its sister store The Shop at Bluebird for the first time, there will be a range of the latest trends for you to peruse. When you’re shopped out, head over to check out their carefully curated collection of books, art and installations as you sip on a coffee from their in-store Fernandez & Wells. Shopping at its best. Duke St. Emporium ; Monday – Friday (9.30am – 8pm), Saturday (10am – 7pm), Sunday (12pm – 6pm); 55 Duke Street, Mayfair, W1K 5NR Channel your favourite legend

Didn’t you hear the news? There’s been a lipstick revival , and at Get The Gloss we couldn’t be happier. The Met Gala saw a wave of colours from pillar-box red and almost-black plum to barely-there nudes and even striking violet. Getting in on the action, this weekend we’ll be recreating the looks of our favourite stars and reaching for our smooth and creamy Smashbox “Be Legendary” lipsticks. Packed with vitamins A and E and shea butter, they provide intense hydration and moisture, leaving the lips soft and smooth and preventing any issues of flakiness. Our favourite for this weekend is Pout, a baby pink that provides both a beautiful colour and lovely shine that suits any look. Smashbox “Be Legendary” Lipstick ; £15.50; available in 23 shades Think ahead and book that pamper sesh now