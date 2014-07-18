Weekend Wonders: 19th and 20th July

18 July 2014

Weekend Wonders: 19th and 20th July

Whether we see rain or shine (or even lightening), Hanna Ibraheem has you covered with her top ten picks for the weekend.

Expect a tranquil citrus garden, converted Georgian mansion from the 1600s and the best library membership you've ever seen...

Jazz it up

The city of Manchester is in for a treat with the return of their annual Manchester Jazz Festival. Running for its 19th consecutive year, this 10-day jazz festival stands out from others. With 88 bands, featuring over 500 artists from across the UK and abroad, MJF will not only see incredible performances but interactive, audio-visual experiences with Space F!ight, party nights (including a ukulele rendition of Beyonce) and a unique afternoon tea experience.

Manchester Jazz Festival, 18 – 27 July 2014, for ticket information and a full list of the line-up, visit  www.manchesterjazz.com

Bring your BBQ indoors

Despite the amazing weather this week, there have been doubts over it lasting through the weekend. So take precaution with your BBQ and head to Duke’s Brew and Que for a no-frills American BBQ, serving the best in craft beers, ribs and pancakes. Here, you’re guaranteed an authentic taste that will transport you to the Wild West.

Duke’s Brew and Que, click  here  for more information on BBQ, brunch and bar serving times, 33 Downham Road, De Beauvoir Town, Hackney, London N1 5AA

Get instant refreshed beach babe waves

There is a reason that Bumble & Bumble's Surf Spray has become a cult product - it's incredible. Spritz it into damp or dry hair and allow it to dry naturally. You'll be left with natural flowing waves that deserve to be showcased on the beach.

And if your hair starts to look a bit limp and lifeless as the day goes on, reach for their Pret-a-powder. Sprinkle the powder on your roots and work it in with your fingers. Your hair will be instantly refreshed and volumised so that you can get back to enjoying the sun.

Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray, £9.50, available

here

Bumble & Bumble Pret-a-powder, £21.50, available

here

Take advantage of Champneys Relax Days

Until the end of August, Champneys Spa is offering a discount on their soothing Relax Days. You’ll still be able to enjoy a full day devoted to unwinding, tailor-made to your requirements, but for a fraction of the price. Each day includes a refreshing drink upon arrival, access to all facilities and a hot and cold buffet lunch. You can then select if you would like to take part in any of their 20 different classes and choose your treatments for the day, including a range of massages. Serene never cost so little.

Champneys Relax Days , prices from £59 at Henlow and Springs (was £99 per person), from £69 at Forest Mere (was £109 per person), £79 at Tring (was £109 per person), book online and receive £10 voucher on arrival to spend in resort (terms and conditions apply, check online)

Get perfect pins

As the days get warmer, more and more of us are getting our legs out. So, the people at Bulgari Hotel’s Spa have launched a special summer retreat: ‘Perfect Legs’. Available as a 1, 2 or 3 day option, you’ll undergo high-tech treatments to increase the elasticity of the skin. The schedule includes treatments for water retention, cellulite, contouring & firming, skin tightening & reshaping and stretch marks. Achieving supermodel-worthy pins never seemed so easy.

Bulgari Spa, Hotel & Residences, participants can choose 2 treatments per day, which includes full use of the spa facilities, the ‘Perfect Legs Retreat’ is priced at: 1 day £400 / 2 days - £700 / 3 days - £1000, book treatments at + 44 (0) 207 151 1055

Plan a great escape

Everybody needs a break from their chaotic lifestyles, and the new swanky Artist Residence hotels are just the ticket. If you choose their Brighton location, you’ll be placed in one of their 23 individually designed bedrooms overlooking the historic West Pier. Creating a ‘home-from-home’ atmosphere, you’ll be served home cooked breakfast on vintage crockery and have access to their new Cocktail Shack. Or you could opt for their Penzance guesthouse – a reformed Georgian mansion from 1600, which has been redesigned to provide a cool and contemporary getaway. Complete with 14 boutique rooms, cute little dining room, cafe and art gallery, you’ll never want to leave.

Artist Residence, Brighton and Artist Residence, Penzance, prices dependent on room, check availability here

Go on a picnic

While a picnic can be a lot of fun, there can sometimes be a lot of preparation and hassle involved. You pack your basket full of delicious food and drink, think of ways to occupy your time and when you get there... Realise you forgot a blanket, forcing you to sit on a jumper to avoid grass marks all over your derrière. Now, this nifty invention will ensure that never happens again. Made from blue and white herringbone wool, this ingenious blanket comes with leather buckles to be securely store and a leather strap to carry it around. Picnic blankets never looked so chic.

Picnic blanket, £119, Available at notonthehighstreet.com

Visit a tranquil oasis

This summer, Tanqueray No. TEN have transformed their rooftop back bar into an alluring Citrus Garden. Providing a tranquil space away from the hustle and bustle of the city, you’ll be greeted with the ‘Perfect TEN’ cocktails upon arrival. You can then take part in a masterclass, where you’ll learn about the history of British spirits, experience gin tasting and witness Tanqueray brand ambassador Tim create a selection of bespoke gin-infused cocktails. An oasis awaits...

Citrus Garden Pop Up at Vista rooftop bar, 12pm – midnight, free entry, masterclasses cost £15 per person inclusive of 2x ‘Perfect TEN’ cocktails, click  here  for more information

Get a library membership

Visit LIBRARY,  a new private members’ club in the heart of London. With an inconspicuous library entrance on St Martin’s Lane, you’ll be transported into a unique space that plays host to all day dining, live entertainment, events and a literary society. There will be a revolving series of innovative exhibitions and installations, as well as literary talks, book readings, special live music, indoor smoking terrace and DJ’s. When you’re feeling hungry, head to The Kitchen for a selection of delicious meals before heading to Room Seven, where you can relax by the fireplace with a book from their floor to ceiling bookshelf.

LIBRARY, open 7 days a week, 112 St Martin’s Lane, London, WC2N 4BD

Celebrate Tetley’s birthday

This year marks the 236th birthday of the founder of The Tetley brewery, Joshua Tetley . To celebrate, his Leeds brewery will be hosting a one-day festival in his honour. The event will see traditional barrel-making demonstrations, a fun fair, letterpress printing and a special tour around the brewery to see how the beer is made.

Joshua Tetley’s Birthday Party, Sunday 20 July, 11am – 9pm, The Tetley, Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JQ

