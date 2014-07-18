Weekend Wonders: 19th and 20th July

10 / 11
Get a library membership
Visit LIBRARY, a new private members’ club in the heart of London. With an inconspicuous library entrance on St Martin’s Lane, you’ll be transported into a unique space that plays host to all day dining, live entertainment, events and a literary society. There will be a revolving series of innovative exhibitions and installations, as well as literary talks, book readings, special live music, indoor smoking terrace and DJ’s. When you’re feeling hungry, head to The Kitchen for a selection of delicious meals before heading to Room Seven, where you can relax by the fireplace with a book from their floor to ceiling bookshelf.
LIBRARY, open 7 days a week, 112 St Martin’s Lane, London, WC2N 4BD