Weekend Wonders: 21st-22nd June

7 / 10

Grab a bite on the go

It’s common knowledge that airplane food just isn’t that great. But we’re always in such a hurry to get our holiday started that we head straight to the bar (and later regret it when we see what our long haul flight has on offer). That’s why we were thrilled to hear about The Gorgeous Kitchen, a new restaurant that has launched in Terminal 2, Heathrow, and makes the airport dining scene seem quick, delicious and inviting.

Created by four chefs; Jo Pratt (best selling author of 'In the Mood for Food' and former food editor of ELLE), Gee Charman (former chef at Kensington Palace and home economist), Sophie Michell (best known for 'Cook Yourself Thin' and chef of Pont St.), and Caroline Mi Li Artiss (self-made mom-trepreneur, one of the first TV chefs to be discovered on YouTube), The Gorgeous Kitchen boasts a menu that is both flavoursome and satisfying before you set off.

Also, service is so quick that those pressed for time can enjoy a meal within 15 minutes. Though dishes such as Monkfish & tiger prawn coconut curry, Thai beef noodle salad and afternoon tea may mean you never want to leave.

The Gorgeous Kitchen, Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport