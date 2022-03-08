Weekend Wonders: 21st-22nd June

19 June 2014

Weekend Wonders: 21st - 22nd June

Summer has finally decided to arrive in the UK and we couldn’t be happier. Which is why we’ll be taking full advantage of what’s on offer this weekend.

Click through to see the top things to do and products to try this weekend, including escaping Jack the Ripper, watching a sad love story or stopping hair from regrowing...

See the best of the West End

This weekend, the West End will be brought to the streets for an extravagant musical event with West End LIVE. Trafalgar Square will be open for the public to flock there and view the very best of what the West End has to offer. There will be classical shows, such as Les Miserables and Mamma Mia! to family excerpts like Matilda and The Lion King and even pop-music greats, including Thriller and Let it Be. Not only is it promised to be a fun day out, it’s also a chance for you to enjoy the best in British musicals for free.

West End LIVE, Free entry (not a ticketed event), Saturday 21 (11-6pm) and Sunday 22 (12-6pm) June, Trafalgar Square – enter via the North East and North West corners, click  here  for the schedule

Snap a selfie for a meal

It has helped raise large amounts of money for charity, while also showing us who to unfollow on Instagram and now it also seems a selfie can help keep your stomach satisfied.

Meal n Ease will be running a pop up this Sunday for one day only. Food such as chicken milanese, mozzarella balls, rocket and tomato (and a few surprise sides!) will be on offer. But don’t expect to pull your wallet out to pay the bill - customers will pay by uploading photos to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Food will be served until all hungry mouths are fed (or when they run out of food, whichever comes first) so make sure you’re prompt, have a hearty appetite and that your iPhone is fully charged.

Meal n Ease , Sunday 22 June, 12pm – 6pm (or earlier, if food runs out), 43-45 Porchester Road, Bayswater, W2 5DP London

Creep through the dungeons

If you’re somebody that’s up for a dose of after-hours scary fun, then Dungeon Lates is for you. Hosted by the infamous London Dungeon, there will be screams, laughs and a new Victoria Gin Palace Bar. Upon arrival, guests are given a tot of gin or an authentic Victorian cocktail to calm their nerves before descending into the dungeon and embarking on a journey through 1,000 years of London’s gloomy past. Expect to share a pie with Sweeney Todd and Mrs Lovett, escape the Plague and visit the Ten Bells Pub, where Jack The Ripper might make an appearance. After the tour is complete, you can head to the Gin Palace Bar for cocktails, music and laughs over how scared your friends (and you) were.

Dungeon Lates, from £30 per person, doors open 6.45pm, for more information click  here

Banish hair regrowth

Once you get your hands on this, you’ll wonder how you managed without it. The clever folk at Decleor have created this Aroma Confort Post-Wax Double Action Gel – Anti-Hair Regrowth & Hydrating to slow down hair re-growth and keep skin blemish-free for longer. Once applied, it’ll work to soothe the sensation of heat and reduce redness. Its combination of Clove Essential Oil and Fibraurea Recisa Extract also lengthens the gaps between hair removal sessions – heaven to our ears (and perfect for lengthy holidays). Apply it immediately after hair removal (except on the face) and you’ll be fuzz-free for longer.

Decleor Aroma Confort Post-Wax Double Action Gel - Anti-Hair Regrowth & Hydrating, £17, Available  here

Prepare to blubber

The Fault In Our Stars mania has been sweeping the Get The Gloss office in recent weeks - and for good reason! John Green’s New York Times best-seller tells the story of terminally ill teenager Hazel and cancer survivor Augustus, who fall in love while battling their respective illnesses. But this isn’t your typical sappy love story; it’s incredibly well-written and yes, even funny. (We all admitted to laughing and crying - sometimes whilst reading the same sentence!) Add an incredible soundtrack - think Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX and more - to a powerful screenplay and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a must-see film adaptation. Plus, the mesmerising chemistry between star Shailene Woodley and enigmatic newcomer Ansel Elgort doesn’t hurt either.

Don’t believe us? Watch the trailer here .

In cinemas nationwide, Thursday 19 June.

Grab a bite on the go

It’s common knowledge that airplane food just isn’t that great. But we’re always in such a hurry to get our holiday started that we head straight to the bar (and later regret it when we see what our long haul flight has on offer). That’s why we were thrilled to hear about The Gorgeous Kitchen, a new restaurant that has launched in Terminal 2, Heathrow, and makes the airport dining scene seem quick, delicious and inviting.

Created by four chefs; Jo Pratt (best selling author of 'In the Mood for Food' and former food editor of ELLE), Gee Charman (former chef at Kensington Palace and home economist), Sophie Michell (best known for 'Cook Yourself Thin' and chef of Pont St.), and Caroline Mi Li Artiss (self-made mom-trepreneur, one of the first TV chefs to be discovered on YouTube), The Gorgeous Kitchen boasts a menu that is both flavoursome and satisfying before you set off.

Also, service is so quick that those pressed for time can enjoy a meal within 15 minutes. Though dishes such as Monkfish & tiger prawn coconut curry, Thai beef noodle salad and afternoon tea may mean you never want to leave.

The Gorgeous Kitchen, Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport

Have baby soft lips

These lip balms caused a stir in the US before making their way across the pond, and we’re so glad that they did. Providing extreme moisture for a full 8 hours, complete with SPF20 lip protection, these Maybelline Baby Lips come in six varities; Hydrate, Peach Kiss, Pink Punch, Cherry Me, Mint Fresh and Intense Care. We’ve tested a load of lip balms and can honestly say that not many compare to these. Your lips will be left feeling supple, less dry and baby soft. Some of these even provide a pop of colour – perfect for a swish on-the-go.

Maybelline Baby Lips, £2.99 Available from  Boots

Go back to paper

Re-ignite your love for books and visit the new Foyles store in Charing Cross. Designed by architects as ‘a bookshop for the 21st century’, the spacious former home of Central Saint Martins is just a step away from Foyles’s previous location. To celebrate, they will be hosting a Foyles Grand Opening Festival, complete with a renowned literary event programme. Talks will be held in the new 200-seater Auditorium and concerts will happen in their purpose-built Gallery. There is also a new cafe, run by Leafi, so that you can stay refreshed while you get lost among its 200,000 titles.

Foyles Grand Opening Festival , Wednesday 11 June - Friday 4 July 2014, 107 Charing Cross Road

Celebrate the city

There’s no denying that London is one of the most exciting cities in the world, which is why you should head to the London City Festival and see the very best of what the capital has to offer. Using some of the City’s most iconic buildings and outdoor spaces, there will be an extensive list of music, film and talks, as London culture is brought to life. You can expect stand-up comedy from Russell Kane, evenings of jazz in the secret Masonic temple at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street and performances by the London Symphony Orchestra in St Paul’s Cathedral.

London City Festival, 22 June – 17 July, click  here  for the timetable

Image Credit - James Berry

James Berry

