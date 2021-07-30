Wellness scents: why 'mood hacking' scents are 2021’s biggest perfume trend

We've spent years dabbing spa-scented aromatherapy rollerballs onto our pulse points hoping for a hit of happy and there's now an altogether more luxe take on mood-boosting aromas. Meet wellness scents, one of the hottest wellness trends of 2021. Think self-care meets fine fragrance.

They come bottled in chic, glass vessels, combining fine perfume and aromatherapy for a high-end, wearable take on aromatherapy. Not just for dabbing on your temples for a quick sniff, but made to wear all over in order to make you feel more positive all day, to soothe a whirring mind, energise a foggy brain or even get you motivated to work out.

"Fragrance is a key player in supporting our mood," explains Jules Miller, founder of wellness brand The Nue Co and herself a creator of two wellness scents: “Our sense of smell is essentially the highway to our brain and is one of the fastest ways to impact our emotional state."

While perfume sales fell overall in the pandemic, down by 17 per cent, interest in aromatherapy and fragrance has climbed to record levels according to research body CB Insights. "Global uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has spurred consumers to seek out aromatherapy as a form of self-care and stress relief," says its trends report.

The trend that started in lockdown shows signs of growing stronger this year with fine fragrances getting on board with mood-boosting notes.

Fine fragrance brand Initio has added ingredients with mood in mind (such as white sandalwood, which lowers stress) into its latest fragrance Musk Therapy, £205, which launched in March this year and we expect to see more of this as fine fragrance embraces self-care.

The Nue Co's Functional Fragrance scent, £80, which has proven stress-relieving compounds backed by neuroscience, reminded us of Le Labo's cult scent Santal 33. Traditional aromatherapy oils *could never*!

Meanwhile, menstrual cycle care brand Fewe, set to launch this summer, has infused it's cologne Eau So Happy, with CBD, for its calming effects to support you during your period.

It's a welcome move for the perfume industry too - until now fine fragrance has mostly been something we wore out - to make a statement to those around us about who we are or who we want to attract. But the past year has made scent much more personal affair. It's all about making a statement to yourself - an affirmation in a bottle, if you like.

These are the wellness scents we’re spritzing right now.

To reduce stress: The Nue Co Forest Lungs Fragrance, £80

