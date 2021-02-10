What GTG staffers have on their Valentine's Day wishlist

Whether you're loved up, spending Valentine's Day indulging in self-care or buying treats for your friends and family, we're serving up the ultimate romantic inspiration by sharing our lust-lists, including one luxury item we'd buy for the men in our lives, be they partners, friends or fathers to say thanks for all those 'secret admirer' cards of our youth. Catherine Fulwood, GTG commercial projects manager

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Mask, £148 "This is a gift from me to me that I'll be using twice this week to really indulge my skin. First up as 15 minute session in the bath and then as a luxurious overnight treatment for the ultimate lifting effect. This glorious mask also comes in a supersize (!) limited edition Year of the Ox red, which would make the perfect Galentine's gift, if you’re feeling uber generous." Buy now Masion Marguax PS I Love You Box, £225 "If you're looking for something to up your takeaway game, then look no further than this Masion Margaux Valentine's Box, containing Oscar de la Renta Dessert Plates, no less, plus IG worthy candles and 20 pink roses from Flowerx. This is a gift with a difference. Take note and surprise her, just don’t forget to order in dessert and a bottle of bubbly too." Buy now Lucy’s Wines The White Box, £72 "Wine might not seem like the most original of Valentine's gifts but having stumbled across Lucy’s Wines a few weeks ago I thought I’d give it a go. I’ve always been intrigued by organic wines but honestly had no idea what to look for. This is where Lucy comes in, they handpick a range of organic, natural and sustainable wines and curate them into selection boxes every month. The white box was calling out my name, it came beautifully packaged in a wooden box and felt much more like a treat than popping to the local Sainsbury’s." Buy now For him: TM Lewin Cashmere Lined Black Leather Gloves, £49.95 "I always thought men were terribly hard to purchase for, but I’m slowly learning that practical gifts are always a winner. With the snowy weather all around this week, these cashmere lined leather gloves are not only going to come in handy, but also help in elevating his glove game. Just keeping my fingers crossed that he’ll be a gent and share them for snowman building when I inevitably forget to bring mine." Buy now Melanie Macleod, digital writer

Westman Atelier Le Box The Shanghai Edition, £116 " Westman Atelier's Lip Suede , £78, is my Desert Island Disc make-up item and one I use daily and gift on repeat. It’s a luxury colour-popping palette of four shades of red converting me forever to the red lip just in time for the pandemic and Zoom meetings on repeat. Take your pick from tomato red to dusty rose and blend and swipe across cheeks too for a mean blusher. It nourishes, plumps and collagen-boosts in a clean and clever formula bursting with cherry and marula oils, biomimetic peptides and vegetable-derived ingredients leaving lips hydrated and oh so glamorous. And Le Box makes the perfect gift as it includes the Eye Love You mascara , £58, too. Perfect red Zoom lips and Eye Love You mascara? It’s Valentine’s Day in a box right there." Buy now T3 Curl ID, £289 "Lusting after the latest hair tool? I’ve known and loved the T3 Whirl Trio styling wand , £168, since learning to Californian wave my hair in lockdown number one. But hello T3 Curl ID, which uses game-changing technology to personalise your hair styling. Using a smart-touch interface you input your hair texture, colour and chemical treatment and the HeatID technology does the rest. It ensures advanced heat consistency for soft and shiny curls and has nine heat settings for every type of hair and condition. I might just have found the perfect Valentine’s Day upgrade for my favourite hair tool." Buy now Temple Spa Do Not Disturb Relaxation set, £46 "I love this carefully curated six-piece gift box of treats encouraging us to press pause. From the Quietude pillow spray to the Be Calm face mask to the micro Do Not Disturb sign, the clever people at award-winning Temple Spa have thought of everything for a lockdown Valentine’s night in. But I also love their brand ethos which encourages lifestyle consultants to sign up to their Spa to Go programme aka a genius programme for any parents trying to home-school and desperate for a part-time job that will give them some cash and a career in the time of Covid. For me this is the Valentine’s gift that keeps on giving." Buy now For him: Soho Home Leather and Oud Bassett candle, £38 "Lockdown life has turned my rugged husband into a candle lover who lights one every morning before he opens his laptop. I’ve gone from wincing at the cost of burning a luxury candle daily to admiring his ritual and the beautiful hygge-like smells wafting from the home office. The Soho Home candles are his favourites reminding him of pre-lockdown happy, carefree days at Soho Houses and in the meantime, he can bring the House home with their vegan-friendly Leather and Oud blend made from patchouli, sandalwood and musk. Worn leather and log fire smells waft from this one for a long 70 hours which for a nervous candle lighter like me is always a bonus." Buy now Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor

Sculpd Pottery Starter Bundle, £57.99 "Being a very single gal this Valentine's Day I think it is only appropriate for me to receive gifts that help me embrace self-love. Also, it's my birthday, so out with the romance and in with the happy dance and nothing triggers my jig-of-joy like getting crafty. Pottery and sculpture have been my chosen medium for quite some time, but since I can't get to a studio I have been going slowly mad. That is, until, I found out about Sculpd's at-home, air-dry pottery bundles. With enough clay to craft pots, vases and trinket dishes, all the colours of paint you could dream of and an online monthly 'throw-down' competition, what more could I ask for. Honestly, if no-one takes me up on this particular wishlist item, I will probably end up gifting it to myself. Until then I will just dream of the days when I can scrub muddy clay from my nail beds." Buy now Lack of Color The Cosmic Boater, £144.85 "Valentine's Day is my favourite day of the year and not because I get all the roses, cards and sweet nothings whispered in my ear from my beloved, but because, as my Daddy says, at least someone will remember your birthday. I mean how can they forget, if I don't stop mentioning it? So, my extravagant 'want' this year comes in the shape of a hat...just like my name. This hat, however, is crafted by the millinery gods that are Lack of Color. I am obsessed with hats, any shape, size, colour, fabric, if they exist I need them in my life, but when I discovered this uber cool Australian brand, I knew that I was destined to obsess over them forever. I particularly love the navy boater with cosmic gold hardware. Let it be known, that if anyone chooses to gift me any one of their creations you will automatically be elevated to angel status in my books." Buy now Feet Up yoga trainer, £129 "I am currently undertaking my yoga teacher training because I chose self-love and care as my priority for this year. However, as I am confined to my rather small (but very lovely) cottage to do so I don't have a lot of space and my walls are getting quite fed-up with me knocking pictures off and leaving foot-print smudges everywhere whilst trying to do any form of inversion. So for my final Valentine's Day/Birthday wish I have my heart set on the Feet up Trainer. Designed and used by some of the best yoga teachers in the game, this ergonomically designed padded frame helps aid a safe, comfortable and strength-building practice, which is exactly what I need. Versatile in such a way that it can work with growth, I can promise that this gift will never go unused or tucked away in the back of a cupboard." Buy now For him: 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman, £9.25 "If I was to have a lover at this moment in time, which I am not against by the way (men, take note!), I would want to give them the gift that keeps on giving, and to me, it is the holy-grail in relationship building, platonic and romantic; it is the 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman. Marriage counsellor Chapman wrote this book to aid anyone with human relationship building, and I love it. The theory is simple, we all speak our own languages and to be able to create a deep and intentional connection with someone we must learn their language. He states; 'Everyone gives and receives love differently, but with a little insight into these differences, we can be confidently equipped to communicate love well.' and in my experience it is true. I use this concept with everyone, my friends, family, clients, strangers and even colleagues, the GTG team can verify this as I made them all take the test so we could support each other 'multilingually', as it were. For me, my most basic desire is a partner that is emotionally intelligent, and open to others' thoughts and emotions - So grab a copy, gift a copy, hell, listen to a copy, and see where it takes you and your relationships." Buy now Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor

Eberjey stretch bralette, £59 "I do love new lingerie and although not the most original Valentine's gift, a soft Eberjey bralette is on top of my wish list. During these lockdown month’s I’ve ditched my underwired bras which are not slouchy enough for my boxset binging. I am after a super soft bralette to give me some support, but without pinching. The Eberjey ones are heavenly soft and pretty. Just the right amount of sexy to make it a great option for Valentine's." Buy now Louise Sinclair Peony Scented Candle, £25 "If you want to make me happy for hours then buy me a luxury scented candle. They must be the simplest lockdown Valentine's gift and a dead cert of delight. All day, every day I have one burning on my kitchen table and my hunger for more is insatiable. Topping the chart of my current wish list is a Louise Sinclair one, the fine jewellery designer who has a bespoke luxury range. Her candles are legendary for filling the room with scent and they burn for 40 hours. An easy win which gives hours of great pleasure and will not break the bank." Buy now MAC Ruby Woo lipstick, £17.50 "Another easy and affordable Valentine's gift is a gorgeous red lipstick. This is a great romantic and sexy choice. If you are stuck on which shade to choose, try out the MAC Virtual Try-On feature on your phone. You can upload a picture or a live video of your face and when you tap the colours, each shade magically appears on your lips. I’m currently into the Ruby Woo Mac lipstick which always looks fab on a Zoom call." Buy now For Him: Noble Isle Scots Pine Bath and Shower Gel, £21 "My husband is very easy to buy for. He is obsessed with baths, spending hours luxuriating every evening. For him, he cannot get enough bubble bath so I will be getting him the Noble Isle Bath and Shower gel with the Scots Pine fragrance. This fresh and evergreen scent will transport him to Scotland’s ancient forests while he soaks away the day." Buy now Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design