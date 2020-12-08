Christmas gift guide: What beauty editors want

When it comes to Christmas shopping this year we've been buying local and shopping small to help out the independent retailers that have been hit hard in 2020. Still, it doesn't mean we can't dream big when it comes to our own wish lists. Santa, if you're listening, we've been very, very good this year. Victoria Woodhall, editorial director

Dyson HP04 Pure Hot + Cool Fan Heater Air Purifier, £549 "Not the sexiest Christmas gift, I know, but after a year working from home in both sweltering summer temperature and chilly winter climes, I really feel this Dyson fan would improve my life. It cools in the summer, warms in the winter, and purifies the air all year round. I already have a Himalayan salt lamp for air purifying and a plant that claims to do the same, but I think this futuristic, almost noise-free fan might do a better job. Just a hunch. It even has a nighttime mode so it doesn't disturb your sleep, yet continues to beaver away remove allergens from the air and project purified air to every corner of the room. Does wanting a fan for Christmas make me a grown-up? I think yes." Buy now GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer in Ink Blue, £159 "I've tried many a hairdryer in my time but for me, none compare to the GHD ones. No matter if I want to wear my hair straight or in its naturally curly state, GHD dryers deliver an ultra-quick styling experience and I swear my hair is shinier afterwards. I'm yet to try the Helios dryer and Christmas seems the perfect time to get to grips with it. It's lighter and faster than the OG GHD dryer and I already thought that one was perfect! It comes in plum, white and black but this deep blue is the one I'm lusting after." Buy now Ugg Oh Yeah Slide, £80 "If you'd shown me these a year ago I'd have said they were ridiculous. But all bets are off and in 2020 I can think of nothing I need more than an ultra-fluffy pair of Ugg slippers. My heart wants the pastel pink or mint green, but I know black is more practical." Buy now Just Like You by Nick Hornby, £11.29 "I've been a Nick Hornby devotee since reading About a Boy, so I was excited to learn he had a new novel this year, about falling head over heels in love with someone who is your total opposite. Just the kind of escapism I'm after right now; you'll find me absorbed in this for the whole 'Twixmas' period." Buy now Honey Birdette Whitney Indigo Bra, £100 "Remember when my first pick on this list wasn't very sexy? I've made up for it with this, I'd say. I already own this bra in emerald green and pink and I definitely need it in this purple shade. I always feel like a ten out of ten in Honey Birdette lingerie: confident and sexy and like the woman I always thought I'd grow up to be. I know it's much too expensive, but in a year where many of us abandoned bras altogether, these sexy numbers became my go-to to feel less 'meh' on the 457th day working from home. Worth every penny if you ask me." Buy now Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design

T3 Lucea ID Straightening Flat Iron, £189 "Self-drive cars, voice assistants, what’s next in the tech world? Hello T3 Lucea ID Straightening Flat Iron, the perfect Christmas hair gadget for the girl that has every beauty tool. It’s a smart flat iron intelligent enough to work out your hair type to minimise damage, tap in hair texture, length and the magic within calculates the best of the nine heat settings for a tailored hair experience to deliver smooth and shiny results whilst also protecting hair from heat damage. Press Refresh Mode for transforming that just walked in from the rain frizz or jumping on to a Zoom moment when your hair needs a touch-up. It’s the future of fabulous hair." Buy now Temple Spa Clean up your Act Facial Cleansing Brush, £50 "I love this British brand which has gone from strength to strength in the pandemic with soaring sales and new launches. Their latest must-have is this double-sided device that lets 8000 sonic pulsations per minute do all the cleansing work, morning and night. It cleans and pulses while tripling the benefits of your cleanser removing a staggering 99.5 per cent of dirt, make-up, impurities and excess oil. It looks good, feels good with smooth curves and the price point is one of the best I’ve seen for a cleaning gadget that leaves skin well and truly gleaming." Buy now MZ Skin Instant Radiance Facial Kit, £245 "Stick on the pink spa headband, grab the facial cleaning pad and get ready for a solo beauty party with this gorgeous fluffy pink goody bag packed with the Radiance and Renewal Instant Clarity Refining Mask complete with a brush to keep it mess-free, Retinol Skin Booster which you can smooth on with the Sculpting Rose Quartz Gua Sha and a Vitamin C ampoule plus a Lactic Acid ampoule. That’s Christmas Eve sorted." Buy now Environ 2020 Christmas Box Youth Essentia Gift Set, £218.99 "When it comes to skincare I’m all about the actives and this limited edition box is packed with them. The youth-boosting kit includes a Youth EssentiA Vita-Peptide C-Quence Serum of your choice, Antioxidant Defence Creme or Antioxidant Defence Creme Plus, Hydra-Intense Cleansing Lotion, Vita-Peptide Toner and a Mini Focus Care Moisture+ HA Intensive Hydrating Serum. If you want to go into 2021 with gleaming skin stick this on your Christmas wish list." Buy now Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor