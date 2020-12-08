Christmas gift guide: What beauty editors want

When it comes to Christmas shopping this year we've been buying local and shopping small to help out the independent retailers that have been hit hard in 2020. Still, it doesn't mean we can't dream big when it comes to our own wish lists. Santa, if you're listening, we've been very, very good this year.
From sumptuous slippers to luxury loungewear and high-tech hair tools, this is what made it onto the GTG team's festive wish lists this year
Madeleine Thompson Short Circuit Cashmere Jogging Bottoms, £325
“If you’ve never worn pair of cashmere bottoms, this is how it goes: step in, and try not saying oooooh! A bit like eating a Fruit Pastille without chewing, resistance is futile. Madeleine Thompson’s cashmere is thick, lasting and super soft. These will make my day on Christmas day and every stay-home day of 2021.”
Ridley's Inspirational Women 1000-piece Jigsaw Puzzle, £19.50
"I’ve actually bought this for my daughter for Christmas, but really it’s also for me. There’s something pleasing about a round jigsaw and this one is a celebration of the sisterhood in every piece. I’m sure I’ll be looking up some of these inspirational lives."
Aur Gold set of two Gin Glasses, £22.50, and Agua De Madre Water Kefir
"I am a bit of a guzzler when it comes to alcohol so need my glasses to be big so I can water down with plenty of ice or spritz. On non-alcohol days (when?) I’ll be filling these with my newest discovery Agua De Madre Water Kefir, which is good for the gut but also the one non-alcoholic drink I have found that’s not too sweet (or too sour, like kombucha) and feels like a real treat. You can even get it on a monthly subscription from £18."
Behereandlove Yoga Om Bralette in White , £28
"Having lived in yoga bras for months now, I’m fussy. I need one that holds everything in, is light enough for twisting and arm balancing, and that isn’t eating you alive by the end of the day or leaving welts. Behereandlove is it. I bought the black one on Black Friday and it’s still discounted – so I’m self-gifting a white one. With its metallic embossing, this is very cool gifting clothing for the yogi in your life."
Melanie Macleod, digital writer
Dyson HP04 Pure Hot + Cool Fan Heater Air Purifier, £549
"Not the sexiest Christmas gift, I know, but after a year working from home in both sweltering summer temperature and chilly winter climes, I really feel this Dyson fan would improve my life. It cools in the summer, warms in the winter, and purifies the air all year round. I already have a Himalayan salt lamp for air purifying and a plant that claims to do the same, but I think this futuristic, almost noise-free fan might do a better job. Just a hunch. It even has a nighttime mode so it doesn't disturb your sleep, yet continues to beaver away remove allergens from the air and project purified air to every corner of the room. Does wanting a fan for Christmas make me a grown-up? I think yes."
GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer in Ink Blue, £159
"I've tried many a hairdryer in my time but for me, none compare to the GHD ones. No matter if I want to wear my hair straight or in its naturally curly state, GHD dryers deliver an ultra-quick styling experience and I swear my hair is shinier afterwards. I'm yet to try the Helios dryer and Christmas seems the perfect time to get to grips with it. It's lighter and faster than the OG GHD dryer and I already thought that one was perfect! It comes in plum, white and black but this deep blue is the one I'm lusting after."
Ugg Oh Yeah Slide, £80
"If you'd shown me these a year ago I'd have said they were ridiculous. But all bets are off and in 2020 I can think of nothing I need more than an ultra-fluffy pair of Ugg slippers. My heart wants the pastel pink or mint green, but I know black is more practical."
Just Like You by Nick Hornby, £11.29
"I've been a Nick Hornby devotee since reading About a Boy, so I was excited to learn he had a new novel this year, about falling head over heels in love with someone who is your total opposite. Just the kind of escapism I'm after right now; you'll find me absorbed in this for the whole 'Twixmas' period."
Honey Birdette Whitney Indigo Bra, £100
"Remember when my first pick on this list wasn't very sexy? I've made up for it with this, I'd say. I already own this bra in emerald green and pink and I definitely need it in this purple shade. I always feel like a ten out of ten in Honey Birdette lingerie: confident and sexy and like the woman I always thought I'd grow up to be. I know it's much too expensive, but in a year where many of us abandoned bras altogether, these sexy numbers became my go-to to feel less 'meh' on the 457th day working from home. Worth every penny if you ask me."
Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design
Boy Smells set of three scented candles, £50
"I’ve had my eye on Boy Smells for the best part of the year and there’s no better time for candles than Christmas. I’ve yet to find which scent I like the most from the brand so I’m excited to explore this trio of incredibly luxe and very Insta-worthy candles."
Skim cosy Boucle Knitted Trousers, £90
"All year I’ve been wondering how fluffy and soft Kim Kardashian’s Skims cozy collection is, and now the brand has finally landed on British soil, it’s on the top of my wishlist to find out. I can’t wait to lounge around on Boxing Day (and let’s be real most of 2021) like the Calabasas crew. All I need now is a film crew to document the look."
Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat, £70
"For the past two years I’ve been toying with getting a bed of nails, but now with WFH and 2020 just being well... 2020 I couldn’t think of a better time to ask for one of these. From stress-busting to alleviating aches and pains even down to reducing cellulite this might be the most ingenious gift I’ve asked for yet. Pair it with (fingers crossed) some new candles and I’ll have a luxe spa at home!"
Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Volumiser, £80
"After seeing this wonder hair tool win gold in our 2020 Beauty & Wellness Awards, it went straight on my lust-list. The two-in-one brush and dyer is ideal for fast styling and drying whilst creating very of the moment hair. Think salon-worthy blowouts, 'waft' fringes and luscious voluminous curls. I can’t wait to cut my drying time in half and create bouncy waves."
Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager
Rixo Vera Set, £150
"It’s not Christmas without a new pair of pyjamas, right? And while I might be the only one that thinks it, I'd say these are totally passable to wear outside the house too! But best hurry I’ll need these before Santa arrives."
Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal, £115
"I’ve never had as much wear out of my slippers as I've had in 2020, so much so I most definitely need a new pair. Love 'em or hate 'em, Birkenstocks are comfy and the shearling makes them festive and just that little bit extra."
Assouline Ibiza Bohemia Hardcover Book, £70
"As I shan’t be going anywhere sunny for god knows how long I definitely *need* this Ibiza Bohemia book for my coffee table. In fact, I must have the whole collection immediately to daydream over."
Pantone Living Hip Flask Light Pink 182, £34
"The perfect nice but naughty gift. As festivities might be a little stifled this year, why not bring your own fun in the shape of this Pink Pantone Hip Flask? Now try and say that quickly once you’ve polished it all off!"
Ophelia Froud, GTG contributor
T3 Lucea ID Straightening Flat Iron, £189
"Self-drive cars, voice assistants, what’s next in the tech world? Hello T3 Lucea ID Straightening Flat Iron, the perfect Christmas hair gadget for the girl that has every beauty tool. It’s a smart flat iron intelligent enough to work out your hair type to minimise damage, tap in hair texture, length and the magic within calculates the best of the nine heat settings for a tailored hair experience to deliver smooth and shiny results whilst also protecting hair from heat damage. Press Refresh Mode for transforming that just walked in from the rain frizz or jumping on to a Zoom moment when your hair needs a touch-up. It’s the future of fabulous hair."
Temple Spa Clean up your Act Facial Cleansing Brush, £50
"I love this British brand which has gone from strength to strength in the pandemic with soaring sales and new launches. Their latest must-have is this double-sided device that lets 8000 sonic pulsations per minute do all the cleansing work, morning and night. It cleans and pulses while tripling the benefits of your cleanser removing a staggering 99.5 per cent of dirt, make-up, impurities and excess oil. It looks good, feels good with smooth curves and the price point is one of the best I’ve seen for a cleaning gadget that leaves skin well and truly gleaming."
MZ Skin Instant Radiance Facial Kit, £245
"Stick on the pink spa headband, grab the facial cleaning pad and get ready for a solo beauty party with this gorgeous fluffy pink goody bag packed with the Radiance and Renewal Instant Clarity Refining Mask complete with a brush to keep it mess-free, Retinol Skin Booster which you can smooth on with the Sculpting Rose Quartz Gua Sha and a Vitamin C ampoule plus a Lactic Acid ampoule. That’s Christmas Eve sorted."
Environ 2020 Christmas Box Youth Essentia Gift Set, £218.99
"When it comes to skincare I’m all about the actives and this limited edition box is packed with them. The youth-boosting kit includes a Youth EssentiA Vita-Peptide C-Quence Serum of your choice, Antioxidant Defence Creme or Antioxidant Defence Creme Plus, Hydra-Intense Cleansing Lotion, Vita-Peptide Toner and a Mini Focus Care Moisture+ HA Intensive Hydrating Serum. If you want to go into 2021 with gleaming skin stick this on your Christmas wish list."
Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor
Beautifect Box, £279
"There is something about being able to do your makeup anywhere you like that is so satisfying. My preferred choice of spot currently is on my bedroom floor next to my floor length mirror. However, this kind of laissez-faire attitude I have to using a traditional vanity unit does have it's drawbacks, the lighting, for instance, is never quite good enough - oh and the number of times I have lost a brush in the chaos of moving from room to room in my house is noteworthy. This was all until I got my little paws on a Beautifect Box, which, not only, is a smart storage system for all my products, pencils and brushes but also has the most incredibly lit mirror on anything I have ever seen that is portable. You can even choose your hue, so you can tailor your look to your location. Outdoors all day in bright sunlight? No problem. Evening out in a dimly lit room? That's available too. In all honesty, this is the kind of thing you don't know you need until you have it and now I don't know how I ever lived without it."
Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower Hair Mist, £28.90
"Someone once told me, 'Your hair is so big it needs its own perfume,' which I laughed off with a swish of my mane as mildly entertaining, but in reality, I thought it was completely true and a wonderful idea. So when Huda Beauty released Kayali's White Flower Hair Mist, I just knew it was a must-have.
"There is something very sensual about getting wafts of fragrance from long locks as it moves about the room, and the traditional dry shampoo scents don't quite cut the mustard. Kayali's hair mist, however, is luxurious and makes your hair look healthy for longer, without any signs of greasiness, with camellia oil and aloe vera. This is perfect for after the gym, just before you head out for the evening, or my favourite tip (from Mona Kattan, herself) is to spritz your hair towel before use, embedding this evocative fragrance into your tresses until your next wash."
Penhaligon's Halfeti, £178 for 100ml
"It may not be a white Christmas this year, but that's not to say I won't be making the house as cozy as possible. Roaring fires, candles at every turn, and the warming smell of nutmeg and cinnamon. Luckily, the wonderful people at Penhaligon's were thinking similarly to me when they created Halfeti, which, I am claiming, is this year's Winter scent. It is intoxicating and mysterious and paints stories in your mind. Deeply entwined notes of grapefruit and amber, bergamot and jasmine, saffron and oud, create a perfume that is warm, and comforting. It's been a tough year, so this holiday season we will be spent hunkering down in a deeply family orientated way remembering all that we are grateful for. I shall be donning my jim-jams and swanning about the house smelling more delicious than any festive feast."
Sheepers Cheetah Slippers, £40
"As you may have gathered, this year is all about the hygge for me. Creating warm and cosy nooks about the place for people to disappear off to, large fires that glow into the wee morning hours and comfort everything! From eating to blankets, it's all about the relaxation this year in our house. And is there anything more relaxing than sliding your feet into scrumptious sheepskin slippers? Out with the Christmas party heels and the welly boots and in with the fluffiest, most stylish pair of indoor footwear I have seen in a long time. So stylish, in fact, that they will be worn all day every day with great delight, because, luckily, I don't plan on leaving the house. But, who would if you had a pair of slippers that felt like a hug waiting for you at home?"
