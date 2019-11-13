What is brow lamination? The fluffy brow trend that's all over Instagram

If having the best brows of your life is one of your New Year's resolutions, we’d like to introduce you to brow lamination - the chic take on bushy brows. The treatment has increased in bookings on Treatwell by 465 per cent in the last year, but what actually is it? You've probably seen it all over Instagram without even realising; brow lamination presents a departure from the immaculately tattooed style of micro-bladed brows, instead delivering a slightly less 'done' look, with your brows still being on fleek, as the youths say.

“Brow lamination is the process of restructuring the brow hairs to keep them in the desired shape, giving the appearance of perfectly groomed, full brows,” says Natalie Piper, international trainer for Lash Perfect who's been inundated with requests for the treatment. “Brow lamination is the ideal treatment for anyone who has brow hairs that grow irregular directions, or with any gaps in their hairs.” “Unruly and course brows can be straightened and smoothed, while stubborn hairs that grow in an irregular direction and thinning brows can be lifted to appear thicker, with gaps hidden,” says Vanita Parti, CEO & founder of Blink Brow Bar .

Image courtesy of Lash Perfect How does brow lamination work? Brow adhesive is applied to secure the brow hairs in an upward direction. This is followed by a softening lotion to relax the hair cuticle. Next the brow hairs are shaped to the desired style. A fixing lotion then follows to structure the hair and set them into a new position. Lastly, a nurturing serum is combed through the brows to help hydrate and condition the hairs. How long does the brow lamination treatment take? Brow lamination takes 45 minutes and has zero downtime. How long does brow lamination last? Brow lamination lasts six to eight weeks, depending on your hair cycle.

Is brow lamination painful? Brow lamination is pain-free. It’s non-invasive and works on the brow hairs rather than the skin, unlike micro-blading, which is applied to the skin. How much does brow lamination cost? Blink Brow Bar offers Brow Lamination at the Ledbury Road boutique in Notting Hill for £50, or £60 with a brow tint too. Hi Brow Lamination, available nationwide , costs £35, or £55 with brow tint. Blow LTD offers the treatment from the comfort of your own home for £69