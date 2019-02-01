What to buy from ASOS' new homeware range

There's another reason to head to ASOS (as if you needed it) and it comes courtesy of its first ever homeware collection that includes pieces that cost from as little as £8.

Called 'ASOS Supply,' it launched on the 4th February and features a whole host of must-buys ranging from gorgeous golden cutlery to exotic dinnerware, geometric throws, hanging planters and recycled glassware.

Divided into three categories, the whole collection appeals to all. Take a look at the 'Eclectic Luxe' line for animal prints and soft furnishings, 'Cool Minimals' for Hygge and Scandinavian minimalism lovers and gaze over the 'Global Traveller' range for '70s inspired retro pieces.

The team here at Get The Gloss was lucky enough to have a sneak preview of what's going to be on offer and we weren't disappointed. See below for our top six picks of the new line.

OUR TOP ASOS SUPPLY PICKS

There are so many fabulous pieces in this new collection, but if we had to choose...

Two pack scientific jars, £14 (Coming soon)