What to buy from ASOS' new homeware range

Emma North1 February 2019
asos-home

The one-stop destination for all things fashion and beauty launches its own affordable homeware collection

There's another reason to head to ASOS (as if you needed it) and it comes courtesy of its first ever homeware collection that includes pieces that cost from as little as £8.

Called 'ASOS Supply,' it launched on the 4th February and features a whole host of must-buys ranging from gorgeous golden cutlery to exotic dinnerware, geometric throws, hanging planters and recycled glassware.

Divided into three categories, the whole collection appeals to all. Take a look at the 'Eclectic Luxe' line for animal prints and soft furnishings, 'Cool Minimals' for Hygge  and Scandinavian minimalism lovers and gaze over the 'Global Traveller' range for '70s inspired retro pieces.

The team here at Get The Gloss was lucky enough to have a sneak preview of what's going to be on offer and we weren't disappointed. See below for our top six picks of the new line.

OUR TOP ASOS SUPPLY PICKS

There are so many fabulous pieces in this new collection, but if we had to choose...

Two pack scientific jars, £14 (Coming soon)

Add a little style to your bathroom cotton bud storage with these honey-hued glass jars.

Heart shaped basket, £18

Cute and practical, this basket's a lovely addition to a bedroom or living space.

Buy it now 

Black and white triangle woven throw, £32

If minimalism is more your style, this monochrome geometric throw adds a touch of understated boho glamour to a dull corner.

Buy it now

Origami tumblers, two pack, £12 (Coming soon)

On-trend in copper-pink, these glass tumblers are a must-have for a designer look on a budget.

Minimal Tray & Pot Trinket Dish, £14

Oozing '70s appeal, this trinket tray would look great on any dressing table.

Buy it now

Glass bathroom set, £12

Ditch your plastic hand wash bottles in favour of this stylish and sustainable bathroom option.

Buy it now

Read more: Why you'll no longer be able to find 'beauty' at ASOS

ASOS Supply  launches from the 4th February with prices starting from £8,  ASOS.com .


