Why Les Eaux de Chanel are the second best thing to going on a holiday

Fancy going on a jaunt, Chanel style? Perfumer Olivier Polge is about to make a journey into Chanel land feasible by way of today’s introduction of Les Eaux de Chanel - three citrus based scents designed to evoke some of Gabrielle Chanel’s most treasured locations. Each fragrance is closely modelled on a traditional cologne, as Polge declares that there’s appeal in the straightforward nature of the cologne composition: “I used an olfactory world similar to that of eau de cologne as my starting point. Colognes are interesting in the sense that they represent the beauty and nobleness of simple things.” Given that smell and memory are so closely intermingled, Polge set out to recreate Gabrielle’s travels by focusing on what made some of her favourite places so unique, from crinkled leaves in Deauville to zingy, salty sea air in Biarritz. Here’s were Les Eaux de Chanel will take you (you’re boarding at Chanel’s HQ in Paris every time FYI)…

Paris-Deauville

As nostalgic as it gets, Gabrielle first set up shop in Deauville in the spring of 1913. A coastal town in Normandy, Polge immediately considered the contrast of land and sea when creating this Eau de Toilette, given that it remains a popular getaway for urban Parisians. It’s actuually more cut grass than coastal in influence, as Polge explains: “Although Deauville is a seaside town, I liken it to a breath of fresh air in the lush green countryside, hence the idea of this woody green aromatic freshness. For Paris-Deauville, I wanted to use basil to bring a green quality to the freshness of the citrus notes.” If you’re a fan of Jo Malone Lime, Basil and Mandarin, this will be right up your alley- it’s herbal but not overpoweringly so, with warming orange rind and patchouli for depth. Paris- Biarritz

Another seaside adventure in scent, Paris-Biarritz is more obviously aquatic than Paris-Deauville, with refreshing grapefruit top notes. I think that this one is particularly clever- Polge wanted to conjure up the idea of “a cool dip in the sea”, and a spritz of this is the closest you’ll come to splashing in the shallows when actually you’re squishing yourself onto a sweaty tube. Biarritz was picked as Gabrielle helped to launch the coastal destination as ‘the’ place to be in the summer time- it became a high society hotspot following her visit in 1915, and Polge continues to be awed by the Atlantic resort it to this day: “Biarritz is a very vibrant city in southwestern France where you can feel the power of the waves and the freshness of the wind. Biarritz inspired me by its vitality. Paris-Biarritz is a composition that reflects this spirit with its bracing, zesty, dynamic and vivifying qualities. I gave this Eau lingering freshness with a lily-of-the-valley tonal quality. It's the freshest of the three.” If you’re landlocked, I highly recommend dousing yourself in this for a visit to the sea via your senses. Paris-Venise