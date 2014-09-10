Why the new La vie est belle fragrance is so addictive

Judy Johnson 10 September 2014
lancome-main

We can't get enough of the buttery, floral vanilla scent

Lancome’s latest addition to the La vie est belle perfume range is L’Absolu de Parfum, an intensified version of the original fragrance.

Moreish, powerful and sublimely sweet, the new composition has been created by the designers behind its predecessors, Dominique Ropion and Anne Flipo, who have taken the original iconic iris-based essence and evolved it into the far more concentrated absolu.

With a flourishing iris note at its base, combined with the gourmand accord and a hint of vanilla as well as newer, raw ingredients and floral additions including jasmine and orange blossom, the result is a buttery, sophisticated scent. Long lasting, feminine and luxurious, it’s truly addictive; its strength is not overpowering, its sweetness appealing rather than sickly. Packaged in a softly sparkling renewed form of the original historic bottle, it’s daintily weighty inside and out.

Lancome La vie est belle L’Absolu de Parfum,  from £52 at Selfridges 


