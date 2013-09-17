Win a free ticket to Grace Belgravia's expert beauty event

It is said here at GTG HQ that Sarah Vine is our resident agony aunt, always available with health or beauty advice no matter what the issue. Which means she is the perfect candidate to join a panel of experts at Grace Belgravia on the 3rd October for their 'ageing gracefully' event.

Sarah Vine will be on the panel alongside Dr Phillip Levy, founder of Dr Levy Switzerland, Dr Counihan, a pioneer in orthodontistry, Dr Rajiv Grover, President of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, Abigail James, Grace Head of Spa and Dr Rita Rakus, cosmetic surgeon, to discuss and offer advice on beauty and anti-ageing.

The event will be held at Grace Belgravia, 11c West Halkin Street, London SW1X 8JL on Thursday 3rd October from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Tickets are £25 - to book call 020 7235 8900 ext.5 or email rsvp@gracebelgravia.com

SPECIAL OFFER

Grace Belgravia has ten tickets to giveaway to GTG readers. The first ten readers to call the number above and quote Get the Gloss will receive a free ticket for the event - so hurry!