Win a free ticket to Grace Belgravia's expert beauty event

Judy Johnson 17 September 2013
get-the-gloss-ageing-gracefully-the-grace

Want to know everything there is to know about ageing gracefully? Head to Grace Belgravia's event for a talk with our very own Sarah Vine

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

It is said here at GTG HQ that Sarah Vine  is our resident agony aunt, always available with health or beauty advice no matter what the issue. Which means she is the perfect candidate to join a panel of experts at Grace Belgravia on the 3rd October for their 'ageing gracefully' event.

Sarah Vine will be on the panel alongside Dr Phillip Levy, founder of Dr Levy Switzerland, Dr Counihan, a pioneer in orthodontistry, Dr Rajiv Grover, President of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, Abigail James, Grace Head of Spa and Dr Rita Rakus, cosmetic surgeon, to discuss and offer advice on beauty and anti-ageing.

The event will be held at Grace Belgravia, 11c West Halkin Street, London SW1X 8JL on Thursday 3rd October from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Tickets are £25 - to book call 020 7235 8900 ext.5 or email rsvp@gracebelgravia.com

SPECIAL OFFER

Grace Belgravia has ten tickets to giveaway to GTG readers. The first ten readers to call the number above and quote Get the Gloss will receive a free ticket for the event - so hurry!


You may also like

Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw
How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'
How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer
Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
Explore More