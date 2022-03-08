Win an exclusive Dr. LEVY Switzerland® facial treatment at Face Gym

With the party season approaching, we are all looking for a helping hand in the skincare department. Luckily, skincare specialists Dr. Phillip Levy and Face Gym heard our prayers and have joined forces to create a brand new facial treatment to launch in Face Gym's urban flash spa on the 26th November in Selfridges. What makes this even better? The skincare dream team are giving Get The Gloss readers an exclusive chance to be one of the first to try the revolutionary new facial treatment.

Once reserved for customers of a select few exclusive private clubs and airports, this will be the first treatment with Dr. Levy's award winning products in the UK ­ co­designed by Dr. Phillip Levy and the FT's Spa Junkie, Inge Theron. Using his patented formula ArganCellActiv®, the world's first scientifically proven to boost dermal stem cells, the source of skin's wrinkle­fighting collagen and elastin, the treatment will help lift and drain the eye area, and intensively activate your face's skin own stem cells.

Combining super dermatologist Dr. Levy’s signature stem cell range with Face Gym’s innovative facial workout the "Intense Stem Cell Activator" treatment is your ticket to firmer, more glowing and lifted skin.

The exclusive complimentary fifteen minute treatment will include:

Light skin cleansing and dry brush exfoliation to encourage product absorption

Application of the Dr. LEVY Switzerland® Booster Serum and the award winning Eye Booster Concentrate for a powerful dose of a stem cell stimulating ingredients

Application of the Dr. LEVY Switzerland® Enriched Booster Cream for doubling active ingredients and for intense hydration

Gentle massage with a jade roller for a delightful cooling sensation to close the treatment

Event details

Date

Appointments available from 26th - 30th November

Location

Face Gym at Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB

Email sj@spajunkie.com to secure your place, with “GET THE GLOSS” as the subject heading

Spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. The first sixty people to sign up will win a fifteen-minute facial and the remaining readers will be offered a complimentary consultation.