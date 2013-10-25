Win the This Works Deep Sleep range this weekend

Anna Hunter 25 October 2013
get-the-gloss-this-works-competition-1

With the clocks going back this Sunday, This Works is celebrating the extra dreamtime by offering one Get The Gloss reader the chance to win its entire Deep Sleep range

Have problems nodding off? Surgically attached to the snooze button? Don’t fret; you are certainly not the only one struggling due to a lack of zeds.

Recent reports highlight that sleep, or more specifically a lack of it, is an ever growing issue in the modern world, with one in five people experiencing difficulty sleeping and doctors writing a staggering 15.3 million sleeping pill prescriptions per year. What’s more, if you encounter a walking zombie on your way to work it’s most likely to be a woman, as 70% of women admit to frequently experiencing a sleep problem, while 52% of men report difficulties dozing off.

Thankfully, modern, natural beauty brand This Works  is here to help us make the most of the extra hour in bed when the clocks go back this Sunday. Its award winning, aromatherapeutic Deep Sleep range provides a calming, natural solution to sleeplessness.

Take for example the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, which in a trial involving 217 healthy male and female subjects suffering from sleep problems helped 83% fall asleep faster and 80% feel less tired in the morning, compared to a synthetic lavender placebo. 85% also felt less anxious about trying to get to sleep, while 78% experienced a deeper sleep. The statistics speak for themselves; put the pills to bed and get spritzing.

To make the transition to dreamland even easier when the clocks go back, this weekend This Works is giving away the entire Deep Sleep range to one lucky reader. Simply follow @ GetTheGloss  and retweet our giveaway offer to be in the draw to win. Should you scoop the prize, that extra hour in bed will be all the more heavenly thanks to this slumber-inducing selection of therapeutic goodies:

  • New baby sleep pillow spray, RRP £16
  • Deep sleep pillow spray, RRP £15
  • Deep sleep night oil, RRP £25
  • Deep sleep stress less, RRP £12
  • Deep sleep dream cream, RRP £18
  • Deep sleep shower gel, RRP £15
  • Deep sleep heavenly candle, RRP £25
  • Deep sleep bath soak, RRP £22
  • Sleep balm, RRP £12

Get retweeting - you snooze, you lose. Or rather, if you win, you’ll be sleeping soundly for months to come. Bliss.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must tweet or RT the following: “Make the most of the extra hour in bed this Sunday with @thisworks RT to win the award-winning Deep Sleep range #deepsleep”

Winner will be picked at random and announced via Twitter on Monday


