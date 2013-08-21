Yr Store WAH takeover

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 August 2013
wah-nails-main-going-up

Pop in to this pop-up for a new nail design that you can wear in more ways than one, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

This Thursday, give your digits a digital treat by getting them down to Shoreditch pronto for a truly original one-day only event.

Always with their finger firmly placed on the fashion pulse, WAH Nails  have teamed up with print-specialists Yr , for a one of a kind installation fusing fashion, beauty and technology as part of a series of #YrTakeover partnerships lasting until mid-October.

Created by Yr, the idea of the six week installation is to give designers and the general public the opportunity to create one-off patterns and prints, and then have them reproduced on a piece of clothing of their choosing that they can take away with them in a matter of minutes.

Other collaborators will include leading fashion bloggers in the run up to the O2 Campus Party and internationally renowned pattern specialists Patternity . However, drop in this Thursday between 11am and 7pm for WAH Nails’ takeover and beauty junkies will have an extra bonus waiting in store for them…

Simply use one of the six state-of-the-art touch screens to pick one of the latest WAH nail art designs and then get it printed on either a tee, crop or even a bandana (for those of us wishing to channel our inner Rambo), and have a free WAH manicure in that particular pattern with each purchase. Get in there quick though as this offer will only be available for the first lucky 30 shoppers.

For some inspiration before the big day, be sure to check out the Yr Store and WAH Nails Instagrams at @YrStore_LDN and @wahnails.

The installation can be found at WAH Nails + Yr Store, Boxpark, 2-4 Bethnal Green, London E1 6GY. Follow daily Yr updates about the #YrTakeover collaborators and upcoming schedule info via Twitter @YrStore.


