YSL summer time makeup masterclass

This May, YSL is set to launch its covetable Babydoll collection, a gorgeous array of summer make-up must-haves providing the perfect tools needed to channel your inner bronze goddess.



In order to try and pick up the tricks of the trade to perfect the look, I had a masterclass with YSL International Make-up Coach Janita Salmensuo. Over the course of an hour, she showed me how to use the stunning beachside-inspired shades from both the Babydoll and summer colour collections to create a feminine, colourful summer look with a twist; the perfect accompaniment to any holiday (with the exception of a Mai Tai of course). Here's what I learnt...

Exotic eyes YSL Summer Look Marrekesh Sunset Palette , £42



Three words: desert island eyes. These five versatile shades are all you need to go from poolside cool to night time glamour in no time. Use the lighter shades to highlight and illuminate and use the daring purple hue on lids, paying particular attention to the outer corners for an alternative take on a smokey eye that’s super modern, elegant and sultry. MORE GLOSS: How to do a perfect summer smokey eye Janita’s Pro Tips: Use the bronze shades to fill in the gaps in your eyebrows and ensure that you follow your natural arch so that it balances out your cheekbones. Avoid applying the lighter shades right up to the brow bone and instead sweep over lids to just above the creases and then blend upwards for a more natural look.

Purple haze YSL Summer Look Waterproof Eye Pencil , £19



This rich, easy-to blend pencil provides a subtle pop of colour to beachfront eyes or can be used to add substance and depth to your shadow shade of choice. Use to line just the upper or lower lash line for a subtle summer make-up update or on both for added intensity.



Janita Pro Tip: Don’t worry about applying it too accurately on the upper lash line - apply a rough line and then blend with an eyeshadow brush. Extend out to the outer corners by following the eye’s natural lash line and then blend again to soften the look. This will also act as a useful guide later on for your feline flick…

Cat eyes YSL Eyeliner Babydoll Noir, £24 (available nationwide from the 22nd of May)



Intensely black, this is one liner that I now can’t live without for creating the perfect feline flick. The brush is soft and finely tipped too, ensuring that it’s easy to handle and doesn’t feel rough on the delicate eye area.



Janita’s Pro Tip: Apply from the inner corner of the eye outwards, following the purple line from before to elongate eyes.

The gold standard YSL Eyeliner Babydoll Golden Reflections, £24 (available nationwide from the 22nd of May)



My favourite product from the entire range, I loved the touch of luminosity this created around my eye area. Use with the black liner from the collection to add a little something extra to the whole look. Brightening and eye-widening, this has taken up permanent residency in my make-up bag. MORE GLOSS: Kay Montano's masterclass on eyeliner flicks



Janita’s Pro Tip: Apply above the black line from inner to outer corner and then apply the black liner again underneath for added drama.

On the lash YSL Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Babydoll in No.1 Fetish Black, £24.50 (available nationwide from the 22nd of May)



This mascara was fantastic at creating wide awake, plumped up lashes without a clump in sight.



Janita’s Pro Tip: To thoroughly remove all traces of mascara, place a cotton pad under your lashes and use a cotton bud dipped in eye make-up remover to gently dab all traces off. This allows you to get right to the roots.

The glow getter YSL Terre Saharienne , £34



If you thought bronzers were just for people with lighter skintones then think again. The deepest shade (No30) in this glow-enhancing compact provides just the right hit of sunny goodness to sculpt and enhance darker complexions and provide higher cheekbones in an instant.



Janita’s Pro Tip: For tanned skins, sculpt just below the outer cheekbone and sweep onto apples for a natural-looking dose of sun-kissed radiance.

Get lippy YSL Rouge Pur Couture Vernis A Levres in Rose Babydoll, £23.50 (available nationwide from the 22nd of May)



Sticky lip gloss lips + high temperatures is never a good mix, so use this lightweight lip stain to provide a great summer alternative. It smells delicious too but is thankfully also pretty budge-proof ensuring that even if you’re tempted to lick it off (like I was), it’ll stay put!



Janita’s Pro Tip: Use this as a cheek tint too and dab lightly onto the apples of the cheek for a hint of colour with a subtle sheen to complement the darker hues of your bronzer.