Become a sunkissed kitten

Using a brush, sweep Chanel Bronze Universel, £30 where the sun would hit you – on the temples, bridge of nose, cheeks and forehead Use the same product to contour cheekbones, not forgetting the eye socket area Next apply a rose blush to the apples of cheeks such as Joues Contraste in Pink Explosion, £31 For the perfect flicked eyeliner, follow Kay’s foolproof guide:

“Fold a tissue and align its edge with the underneath, outer corner of the eye. Draw your line across the top lid using either a kohl pencil or a dark eye shadow with a fine-tipped brush. Then, from the outer corner of your eye, follow along the edge of the tissue - this is where your natural flick should be.” Kay used Ombres Contraste Duo 27 in Noir-Ivoire, £30

Add liquid eyeliner such as Ecriture De Chanel Liquid Eyeliner in 31, £25, for greater intensity. Finish with Black Inimitable Intense Mascara, £23 for the perfect sweep Finally add a lick of Rouge Coco Shine in Montecarlo, £24 for a kittenish summery pout.

