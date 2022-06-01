Become a sunkissed kitten

ALL PRODUCTS BY CHANEL
- Using a brush, sweep Chanel Bronze Universel, £30 where the sun would hit you – on the temples, bridge of nose, cheeks and forehead
- Use the same product to contour cheekbones, not forgetting the eye socket area
- Next apply a rose blush to the apples of cheeks such as Joues Contraste in Pink Explosion, £31
- For the perfect flicked eyeliner, follow Kay’s foolproof guide:
“Fold a tissue and align its edge with the underneath, outer corner of the eye. Draw your line across the top lid using either a kohl pencil or a dark eye shadow with a fine-tipped brush. Then, from the outer corner of your eye, follow along the edge of the tissue - this is where your natural flick should be.” Kay used Ombres Contraste Duo 27 in Noir-Ivoire, £30
- Add liquid eyeliner such as Ecriture De Chanel Liquid Eyeliner in 31, £25, for greater intensity.
- Finish with Black Inimitable Intense Mascara, £23 for the perfect sweep
- Finally add a lick of Rouge Coco Shine in Montecarlo, £24 for a kittenish summery pout.
The track you are listening to is Still Sounds by Toro Y Moi. Please click here to buy through I-Tunes.
To find your nearest Chanel stockist, call 020 7493 3836
Filmed by Special Treats
Model: Hannah Dakin at Models 1
Compiled by Susannah Taylor