Behind the velvet rope: A-list beauty routines

There are few things more annoying than asking a celebrity what their beauty secret is and getting the dismally uninteresting and uninspiring reply, "Lots of sleep and water". While I admit those two components are essential to looking and feeling your best, we all know it and, let’s be honest here, there are some celebrities who drink vodka and party all night and still look hot. So having asked that question of endless celebrities over the years here are the best answers I've been given.

Elle Macpherson

"I honestly think that a good old rough mitt from Boots is the best exfoliation there is. I just use it with any shower gel in the shower every day."



I love this tip because straight after hearing it I went out, bought one and she’s right, an exfoliating glove or mitt will turn any non-drying superfatted soap (ie, Dove Sensitive) or shower gel into a full on hammam-inspired skin ritual. In fact the best mitts are the ones that you take away from a hammam treatment, but I am happy to pilfer the complimentary mitts found in upmarket spas and hotel rooms.

Naomi Watts

"I have just discovered the Clarisonic ace brush, well actually I stole it from my husband Liv, and it’s brilliant."

What I like about Naomi Watts is that she is a no-nonsense, minimal effort, maximum results woman with beautifully clear skin. But when she tells you that her skin clean secret is an ultrasonic cleansing brush you have to take note. I too have tried the Clarisonic and agree that it works brilliantly at deep cleansing skin to prevent eruptions and that dull, pallid greyness that can come over even the healthiest faces at this time of year.