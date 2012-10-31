Behind the velvet rope: Celebrity scents

It’s all Elizabeth Taylor’s fault. Back in the Eighties she discovered that by putting her fame and reputation into her perfume White Diamonds she could make enough money to buy the real thing. But even dear Liz could not have guessed that it would lead to a celebrity-crazed world where famous faces hawk their wares on shopping channels, selling scent by the truckload without their fans even smelling them. This speaks volumes, not about fragrance but the power of fame.

It’s very easy to dismiss celebrity scents as style over substance, but Jennifer Lopez has banked £50 million from the sales of perfume; that’s more than she makes from her music. And Britney Spears has sold more than a billion bottles of scent; and no that should not read million, it is billion.

So why do fragrance aficionados turn their well-powdered noses up at celebrity scents? Because, with very few exceptions, they are the concoctions not of some talented nose driven by a pure passion for perfumery, but by a panel of suits with the sole aim of making money. And make money they do – celebrity scents now make up for 40 per cent of the £1.4 billion annual UK perfume market.

So as cosmetics connoisseurs – well you read Get the Gloss – how do you sniff out the best celebrity scents? It’s more than simply unstoppering a flacon and taking a deep breath; you must first start with the celebrity.

It’s pretty obvious that Britney, Kylie, Taylor and Justin are not going to put their names to anything too risqué or outlandish; they know who their fans are, ingénue teens that simply want to fit in. But what about Madonna, Gaga, Kate Moss and Sarah Jessica Parker?

While many celebrity scents play safe with a ubiquitous, sickly, mixes of fruits and white flowers there are some that break boundaries and are not afraid to divide opinion. Lady Gaga knew how to inflame the press with her talk of notes of blood and semen and co created the first ever black juice for Fame (although it turns clear on the skin). Her scent is a real Marmite moment that is sure to divide opinion as much as the artist herself. It is a real Eighties room rocker that I find overtly sickly but which lovers of Thierry Mugler’s Angel will appreciate.