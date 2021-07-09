Crystals to surround yourself with to make your workspace better

After long months working from home and with a return to the office on the horizon, it's only natural to be feeling a little unsure or even demotivated. If you've been going in to work throughout the pandemic, your space may well have become more sanitised than before and may feel very impersonal. To inject a new burst of energy to your desk and make it feel a little more welcoming try crystals, says author and crystal expert Katia Narain Phillips.

Katia is co-author of Self Care for the Real World , Rituals for Every Day and Self Care for Self-Isolation , and believes that by utilising the right crystals we can change our mindset and the direction of our day. Katia wrote the books with her sister Nadia Narain, who is a yoga teacher at London yoga studios triyoga. Katia ran the Nectar Cafe at the venue, where her crystals, such as great hunks of rose quartz, could be seen 'energising' huge vats of drinking water.

How to use crystals

"There a few ways you can use crystals," Katia explains. "You can sit with them and hold them. Close your eyes, take a few deep breaths, and set your intentions.

"With smaller crystals, you can pop them in your bra or your pocket or sleep with it under your pillow. Alternatively, keep them on your shelves or somewhere you can look at them and give them attention, or you can meditate with them," she suggests.

"In the cafe, we would charge out water with crystals. We'd leave water in big jars with crystals in overnight and then drink the charged water to utilise their power."

Which crystals are best for manifesting your goals and what do the different crystals mean? Katia has the answers

Crystals to keep in your home office

If you're suffering from brain fog: clear quartz