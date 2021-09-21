Toothpaste tablets: how waterless toothpaste is making brushing sustainable

How many tubes of toothpaste do you send to landfill every year? The average two-person UK household gets through 24 tubes annually according to eco retailer The Bower Collective , who commissioned a whole-house survey of plastic waste in the UK. Toothpaste tubes are notoriously hard to recycle. According to London dentist Dr Rhona Eskander , a tube of 'mixed materials' plastic toothpaste takes 500 years to biodegrade.

What are the benefits of toothpaste tablets?

Toothpaste tablets or 'tooth tabs' are an easy eco swap to make to reduce bathroom plastic waste. They are designed to be chewed for a couple of seconds and quickly form a 'paste' in your mouth. They come in refillable and recyclable glass jars with aluminium lids or in cardboard cartons.

Being waterless gives them advantages too. They cost less to transport, which reduces their carbon footprint, they don’t add to your airline liquid allowance.

Once consigned to the alternative health shelves, toothpaste tablets such as dentist brand Parla are now being expertly formulated with performance as well as sustainability in mind. Many have all the fluoride cavity protection you expect from a standard gel toothpaste but in a ‘clean’ vegan formula.

Dr Eskander explains that a 'dehydrated toothpaste' does not need as many ingredients to stabilise the formula as a water-based gel does. Anything with substantial amounts of water needs preservatives to maintain shelf life and prevent bacteria from forming. Those we tested were free from harsh ingredients such as SLS (sodium laurel sulphate), whose sole function is to create foam, but which can aggravate sensitive gums and cause dry mouth. They're also free from and titanium dioxide, a mined ingredient found in many toothpastes to make it look white. Tablets are generally palm oil-free too.

Correct dosing is another advantage of a toothpaste tablet. Many of us wastefully overload our brushes with far too much product. A single tablet also ensures you get just the right quantity of active ingredients such as fluoride, not too much and not too little.

Are there any drawbacks to toothpaste tablets?

Depending on the tablet, the taste can get some getting used to although they are improving all the time. When we first tried handbag designer Anya Hindmarch’s favourite toothpaste tablet Brushd a year ago, it tasted so salty (thank you, bicarb) that it was a real struggle to stay the required two to three minutes of brushing time. They have since reformulated for a more pleasant as well as adding a fluoride version. We also tested Lush Dirty Toothy Tabs £6.50, and while we love the brand's commitment to sustainability, we found the sharp cream of tartare taste and the vast amounts of foam a challenge.

Like some tooth tabs, Lush's version, do not contain fluoride. It's a personal choice, but an ingredient that dentists almost universally advocate to prevent tooth decay.

Can children use toothpaste tablets?

Many say they are not suitable for kids or only for older children. This may be due to the possibility of choking, although these tablets are designed to dissolve to a paste almost instantly. Our tester’s teenage children preferred them to gel toothpaste.

Are toothpaste tablets more expensive than normal toothpaste?

The last consideration is price. Brush for brush, tablets are a little more expensive than standard toothpaste but their creators are largely indie brands without economies of scale (yet!). Some cost more because they are in line with a new wave of ingredient-led premium toothpastes , that won’t leave you much change for £20. Parla Pro for example contains vitamins B12 and E and the remineralising ingredient hydroxyapatite, dubbed the 'retinol of tooth care' for its glossing and age-proofing qualities. “Hydroxyapatite forms the building blocks of enamel it helps fight sensitivity and also causes incredible gloss and shine to the teeth. People comment their teeth look whiter and glossier!” says Dr Eskander, one of three dentists behind the brand.

We tested toothpaste tablets for taste, protection, eco credentials and cleaning power.

Good for keeping up the habit

Truthtabs, £10 for three month supply (186 tablets)