Blogger of the Week: Naturally Ella

California-based Erin Alderson is an author, photographer, website developer and most importantly, one of our favourite foodies. The hugely talented, self-taught queen of the kitchen is the brains behind one of our favourite food blogs, Naturally Ella , which delivers quick, easy wholefood recipes accompanied by superb photography. GTG’s Kiran Branch sat down with the ex fast food fan to talk about her journey to getting healthy, food philosophy and favourite recipes.

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

I had greatly overhauled my diet and my initial plan was to share some of the healthier baked goods that I was adapting from other recipes. However, as my diet continued to change, I moved into sharing vegetarian wholefood recipes.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging?

I really love the community blogging fosters, both with other bloggers and with readers. I love that with the growth of food blogging, the conversation around food and cooking is growing.

How much of a techie are you?

I’m growing into a techie. My husband is a software architect so technology is always part of the conversation in our house. I also run a design company that builds websites, so my life pretty much revolves around technology.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline?

I’ve tried hard to keep a balance. I love the outdoors so I incorporate a lot of hiking and snowboarding into my days. I work for myself so I’m able to control my schedule, which allows me to make sure I always have some time offline.

What is your personal food philosophy? Are there any food groups/types that you avoid?

I’m in Michael Pollan’s camp: ‘Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.’ I eat a wide range of foods and am open to almost everything - except processed foods.