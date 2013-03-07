Blush crush: By Terry

Now, we're reluctant to jinx this but over the last few days it seems that the literal black cloud that has been hanging over our sun-deprived selves has finally disappeared, taking with it the bitter winter chill we’ve had to endure over the last few months.



No, we haven't been popping Prozac but we are on a little natural high of sorts; birds are chirping, buds are a-blooming, and it’s warmer, fresher and brighter than it’s been in what seems like forever. We think spring may have sprung.



A few consecutive days of good weather has been enough of an excuse for us to bid good riddance to the woeful winter weather and update our make-up bags with all the bold and the beautiful products that the spring collections have to offer.



The first item on our shopping spree has been the By Terry Or De Rose Blush Prestige (£60). This highlighter blush is nothing short of a dream for anyone looking a little pale and pallid - perfect for adding life to otherwise dull, winter skin.



The multi-tasking blush also happens to have incredible skincare benefits; infused with anti-ageing pure 24 carat pink gold and nourishing natural rose extracts, it boasts an intensive, regenerating formula with rare multi-perfecting prisms, which will leave your complexion utterly radiant.



For more pampering presents for yourself or for someone special (yes, Mothering Sunday is on the 10th March) head to our weekly edit ...