Brilliant brows and other December tips

Brow beater

"All good eyebrow shapes have one thing in common. The body of the eyebrow is two-thirds of the overall length of the brow and the tail is a third of the length. The body is the part leading up to the highest point of the brow and the tail comes downwards from the arch," says Carleigh Rayner, training manager at Strip Wax Boutique

Change the diet record

"Still counting calories? How successful has that been for everyone over the past 30 years? REDUCE SUGAR in every form. Stop worrying about calories and fats," says nutritional therapist Amelia Freer, www.freernutrition.com

Firm up foundation

“I like to mix a little Advanced Night Repair into foundation. It has a slightly sticky texture which mixes well and gives a plumping, radiant finish to the skin,” says Tom Pecheux, Estee Lauder Creative Make-up Director