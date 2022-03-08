Book review: Energise You

Judy Johnson 10 January 2013
get-the-gloss-book-review-energise-you-1

Can a book give you more energy? Quite possibly, writes Judy Johnson, as Oliver Gray offers up simple ideas that have good sense behind them

When personal trainer and ex-professional tennis player Oliver Gray's new book arrived on our GTG desks, we found it easier to pick up and get into than most self-help guides thanks to its compact size - it’s only 115 pages long, so if you’re keen you could devour it in an evening - and given that the basis of the book is about motivation, that's one obstacle overcome already.

Energise You: The Ultimate Health and Energy Plan is not rocket science, but after reading a few pages we found ourselves thinking 'I can identify with that!' on more than one occasion. Gray is a bit of an expert when it comes to health, energy and happiness, and the three are connected, after all - who doesn't feel joyous and bouncy when they're healthy and bursting with energy?

Oliver Gray, Personal Trainer

The most obvious yet helpful aspect of the book is the identification of habits and the role they play in our lives - Gray says it's estimated that around 95% of what we do is down to habit. So the key to getting healthier, happier and more energised is all about cutting out the bad habits and creating good ones, from keeping away from your phone before bedtime to drinking more water.

The book then lays out exactly what kind of habits you should be making, how to make them and how to stick to them, with straightforward lists of the dos and don'ts when it comes to nutrition, thoughts, exercise and more. The expert even includes case studies for each of the sections so that you can hear first-hand how making a change to your sleep habits or breakfast choices can have a positive impact on your wellbeing.

The book finishes with fifty quick and easy tips to make a change every day - giving you something to refer back to if you feel you’re waning and small snippets that don't feel like a chore.

Need to know more? Take a look at our video from Oliver Gray on how to stay motivated and keep on track  with your resolutions.

Energise You: The Ultimate Health and Energy Plan is £7.99 and available from www.energiseyou.com  and book stores now


