Book review: Honestly Healthy

We've long been aware that many celebrities are 'into eating alkaline', but it took Victoria Beckham's tweet earlier this month in which she professed her love for a healthy eating cookbook to really whet our appetite for all things low in pH. The book in question that was bestowed with such high celebrity praise is Honesty Healthy: Eat with your body in mind, the alkaline way ( http://honestlyhealthycookbook.com ). The brainchild of gourmet vegetarian chef Natasha Corrett and Harley Street Nutritionist Vicki Edgson , this is no ordinary diet cookbook. Yes, there are recipes - but the pair of experts also talk you through how what you put into your body affects you from the inside out.

The duo shun the idea of ‘dieting’ as it were and take the more sustainable approach of advocating a healthy lifestyle by eating alkaline foods (e.g. green vegetables and almonds) 70% of the time and eating 'normally' for the other 30% (think pizza, chocolate and wine.... cue unbridled rapture).



Honestly Healthy provides a comprehensive yet clear and concise explanation of alkalizing foods and their healing and preventative properties, while quashing common assumptions and sharing important nuggets of information such as the fact that lemon is actually alkaline when digested (who knew?).



Following this interesting re-education of sorts, the book then proceeds with 100 recipes which, if the pictures are anything to go by, seem pretty darn delicious. Complete with treats, snacks and desserts sections for anyone with a sweet tooth (guilty as charged), this may be the kind of healthy eating that we can actually get on board with.



Whether the recipes are as scrumptious as they look (the Chocolate Brownies led to some seriously odd swooning at GTG HQ) or not, the proof will indeed be in the pudding.

Honestly Healthy is out now and available on Amazon , £11.

Kiran Branch