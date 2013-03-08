Bourjois and Havaianas launch Pedicure Pod

Anna Hunter 8 March 2013
get-the-gloss-havaianas-and-bourjois-1

Make sure your feet are perfectly prepped for the sunny weather with a complimentary pedi from Havaianas and Bourjois

It was sunny a few days ago and we’re not about to let you forget it. We’re an optimistic bunch here at GTG HQ and we’ll get our Ray Bans, picnic blankets and piña coladas out even if the light’s still a bit watery and we’re at the back end of winter. Both Bourjois and Havaianas seem to be on our wavelength and have joined forces in a mission to free our feet from Jack Frost and give them a good-old spring clean.

Bringing the spirit of Brazil and the polish of Paris to a department store near you, Bourjois and Havaianas will launch their Pedicure Pod on 29th March. Purchase a chic pair of Havaianas Slim along with a Bourjois nail varnish and you can book in for a complimentary mini-pedicure at the Havaianas Beauty Bar. Appointments can be booked exclusively from 29th March - 12th April, kicking off at John Lewis Oxford Street and moving onto John Lewis stores in Cheadle, Southampton and Kent during April, May and June.

And just in case the weather’s not quite up to flip-flops on the bus home, it’s comforting to know that Havaianas also do a good line of wellington boots. Not that our tropical cocktail glass is half empty - but you know… just in case.

Havaianas Beauty Bar is in stores on the following dates:

  • 29 March-12 April - John Lewis Oxford Street, London
  • 1-15 May - John Lewis Wilmslow Road, Cheadle
  • 18 May-1 June - John Lewis West Quay, Southampton
  • 4-18 June - John Lewis Bluewater Shopping Centre, Kent

Visit www.havaianas.com  or their Facebook page  for more details.


