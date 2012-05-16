Eight great bright lipbalms

Susannah Taylor 16 May 2012
SummerBalms_1

The latest lipbalms have bright, sheer colour as well as moisturising your lips. Here is our pick of the best on the market, from Clinique's new chubby sticks to a Soap & Glory bargain

It’s all very well seeing Hollywood celebs rocking a vampish red or fuchsia pink lipstick on the red carpet, but
back in the land of normality, it can feel a little OTT at a village dinner party - and make faces with anything short of an Angelina pout look altogether severe.

Look no further then than one of the bright lipbalms adorning our make-up counters for spring. In shades of cherry, strawberry or raspberry, their sheerness, combined with punchy pigmentation, gives a subtle but pout-enhancing finish, forgiving even the thinnest lips or the palest skintones. Wear with luminous skin and a lick of mascara for youthful, ever-ready glamour, day or night.

GTG loves

Soap and Glory A Great Kisser in Chocolate Cherry, £5; www.soapandglory.com

YSL Volupte in Sheer Candy, £23.50; http:// www.yslbeauty.co.uk

Guerlain Shine Automatique in 240

Clinique Chubby Stick in 05 Chunky Cherry, £16; www.boots.com

Dior Addict in Baby Rose, £22; www.boots.com

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in MonteCarlo, £23; www.selfridges.com

MAC lipbalm in Fuchsia Fix, £11; www.selfridges.com

Givenchy lipstick in Coral Shine, £18.95; www.buy.cosmeticsnow.co.uk


