Eight great bright lipbalms

It’s all very well seeing Hollywood celebs rocking a vampish red or fuchsia pink lipstick on the red carpet, but

back in the land of normality, it can feel a little OTT at a village dinner party - and make faces with anything short of an Angelina pout look altogether severe.

Look no further then than one of the bright lipbalms adorning our make-up counters for spring. In shades of cherry, strawberry or raspberry, their sheerness, combined with punchy pigmentation, gives a subtle but pout-enhancing finish, forgiving even the thinnest lips or the palest skintones. Wear with luminous skin and a lick of mascara for youthful, ever-ready glamour, day or night.