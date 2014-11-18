The 2014 British Society Of Magazine Editor Award winners announced

Last night publications battled it out to win awards decided by an experienced and accomplished judging panel at the BSME awards
Last night the annual British Society of Magazine Editors (BSME) Awards were held at The Brewery in London.
Featuring a range of over ten different awards, publications were battling it out to achieve accolades such as ‘launch of the year’, ‘art director of the year’ and ‘editor’s editor of the year’.
Created as a society exclusively for magazine and website editors in the UK, the BSME aims to represent the needs and views of all editors, acting as a collective voice for the industry.
The awards involved a panelist of over 17 experienced industry experts including those such as Maggie Alderson, the former editor of ELLE and ES, Tony Glenville, creative director at The London College of Fashion and Sam Baker, the former editor-in-chief of Red and Cosmopolitan.
Winners announced included the following:
Entertainment Brand
Ben Preston, Radio Times
Lifestyle Brand
Susy Smith, Country Living
Men's Brand
Toby Wiseman, Men’s Health
Women's Brand (Monthly or Less Frequent)
Louise Court, Cosmopolitan
Women's Brand (Weekly/Fortnightly/More Frequent)
Jane Bruton, Grazia
Newspaper or Current Affairs Brand
Nicola Jeal, The Times Magazine
Digital Editor - Business
Jon Yeomans, thegrocer.co.uk
Digital Editor - Consumer
Hannah Williams, bbcgoodfood.com
Art Director – Consumer
Giles Arbery, Stylist
Art Director – Digital
Paul Solomons, GQ
App Launch of the Year
Nikki Wicks, Forever Sports
Columnist of the Year – Consumer
Caitlin Moran, The Times
Magazine Scoop of the Year
Alex Matthews-King, Pulse
Editors' Editor of the Year
Luke Lewis, BuzzFeed UK