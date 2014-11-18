The 2014 British Society Of Magazine Editor Award winners announced

18 November 2014
Last night publications battled it out to win awards decided by an experienced and accomplished judging panel at the BSME awards

Last night the annual British Society of Magazine Editors (BSME) Awards were held at The Brewery in London.

Featuring a range of over ten different awards, publications were battling it out to achieve accolades such as ‘launch of the year’, ‘art director of the year’ and ‘editor’s editor of the year’.

Created as a society exclusively for magazine and website editors in the UK, the BSME aims to represent the needs and views of all editors, acting as a collective voice for the industry.

The awards involved a panelist of over 17 experienced industry experts including those such as Maggie Alderson, the former editor of ELLE and ES, Tony Glenville, creative director at The London College of Fashion and Sam Baker, the former editor-in-chief of Red and Cosmopolitan.

Winners announced included the following:

Entertainment Brand

Ben Preston, Radio Times

Lifestyle Brand

Susy Smith, Country Living

Men's Brand

Toby Wiseman, Men’s Health

Women's Brand (Monthly or Less Frequent)

Louise Court, Cosmopolitan

Women's Brand (Weekly/Fortnightly/More Frequent)

Jane Bruton, Grazia

Newspaper or Current Affairs Brand

Nicola Jeal, The Times Magazine

Digital Editor - Business

Jon Yeomans, thegrocer.co.uk

Digital Editor - Consumer

Hannah Williams, bbcgoodfood.com

Art Director – Consumer

Giles Arbery, Stylist

Art Director – Digital

Paul Solomons, GQ

App Launch of the Year

Nikki Wicks, Forever Sports

Columnist of the Year – Consumer

Caitlin Moran, The Times

Magazine Scoop of the Year

Alex Matthews-King, Pulse

Editors' Editor of the Year

Luke Lewis, BuzzFeed UK


