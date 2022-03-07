Bun the world with Beyonce

2 January 2013
If good hair days are a thing of party season past, do as Beyonce does with a sleek and chic bun writes Kiran Branch

Granted, given that it’s the first week back to work post-party season, it may seem nigh impossible to muster up the strength to make the requisite effort needed to look wide awake and exquisitely put-together.

However, where there’s a will there’s a way, and taking inspiration from Beyonce and recreating her impeccably stylish bun may just be our saving grace.

Showcased at countless A/W12 shows, including Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney and Peter Pilotto, this minimum effort, maximum impact 'do is as sleek as it is fashion-forward. Beyonce is a perfect testament to how the bun can look casual yet chic by day and polished to perfection by night.

To get the look with minimal fuss, we recommend using the Boots Essentials Doughnut Ring (£4.69, www.boots.com ). It may look slightly suspect, but placing it over a high ponytail, pulling the hair through the centre and pinning the hair down so as to cover the entire ring will leave you with a Beyonce-worthy bun in minutes.

With your hair woes resolved, now you just have the small task of keeping your eyes open sans matchsticks...

Kiran Branch


