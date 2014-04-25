Cara Delevingne joins the ‘belfie’ brigade

25 April 2014
get-the-gloss-belfie-1
Instagram

The notorious supermodel’s latest Instagram snap is more than a little bit cheeky

Giving Kim Kardashian a serious run for her money, supermodel Cara Delevingne is the latest celebrity to upload a ‘belfie’, or ‘butt selfie’ to her Instagram profile.

Uploading the image on Tuesday, Cara upped the belfie game by ditching the usual bikini or underwear, opting instead for a £695 sheer lace Burberry skirt, complete with high back slit. Flaunting her assets, Cara captioned the Instagram shot: “Bottoms up @burberry #shanghai." and attracted over 306,000 likes.

The butt selfie has become social media’s latest trend after Kim K posted that infamous post-baby mirror shot . Stars such as Cara’s BFF Rihanna and Kelly Brook have also taken to uploading images of their derrieres.

We’re waiting to see who makes the next move in the belfie game.

What do you think of the belfie? Would you ever do it? Tweet and let us know  @GetTheGloss


