Carine Roitfeld for MAC is here!

2 October 2012
Squeal! The former Vogue France editrice and ongoing GTG idol has developed a line for one of our favourite make-up brands

Nobody since the Sixties has ever owned a smokey eye quite like Carine Roitfeld, the fashion industry leader, former editor of French Vogue and creator of wonder site  crfashionbook.com . Roitfeld has forever accessorised her pencil-skirted, silk-shirted, stiletto-heeled look with pale lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and creamy skin - a look that’s had a far-reaching influence on the world of beauty over the last 10 years.

So, if there’s one make-up range you need to get your hands on this month, its her one-off collaboration with Mac cosmetics. Expect two Full Face Kits, £37, containing four Roitfeld-esque eyeshadows with nude-coloured Crème Blush; the ultimate kohl with the Kohl Power Eye Pencil, £14, and individual lashes, £11 for creating those feline rock chick eyes;  the perfect nude lipstick in Tropical Mist, £15.50, and two nail lacquers in Sheer Clear Nude and Deep Blood red, £11 – really the two nail colours you’ll ever really need.

This is the modern-classic capsule collection. Get it before it goes.

www.maccosmetics.co.uk


