Caroline Barnes' step-by-step guide to a fuller pout

Having worked her makeup magic on the faces of Kylie Minogue and Cheryl Cole, Caroline Barnes is the expert celebrites turn to when they need to get red carpet ready. Lips are an all important part of any Hollywood-worthy look and here Caroline breaks down how to create a plumping pout in five easy steps - read the step-by-step and watch the video below.

To create the perfect base for long lasting lipstick you need to remove any excess oil. The easiest way to achieve this is by gently brushing over your lips with a light foundation base - I like to use Miracle Touch as it’s a liquid formula which dries to a powder.

Step 2: Line your lips

I prefer to use a natural toned lip liner to create a perfectly balanced lip shape - in the video I used Colour Elixir Lip Liner in Pink Princess. Doing this prevents the liner appearing on your lips after the lipstick has removed itself. When applying the liner make sure to fill in all of your lips (not just the edges) using the side of the pencil to push the colour into your lips.

Step 3: Apply your perfect shade of the new Colour Intensifying Balm

In the video I am using the shade Refined Rose . This new balm can be applied straight from the bullet onto the lip. The more applications you add the deeper the colour will get. I love how you can enjoy multiple tones of the same shade depending on how you feel.

Step 4: Lighten the outer pout

For sharper definition and contrast to your lip shape, use a small fine brush and highlight the edges with a lighter foundation (I used Miracle Touch here again). This will make your lips appear bigger and give a perfect finish to your pout without them looking overly made up.

Step 5: Build the colour